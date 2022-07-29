Police in Temple, Texas Seeking Person of Interest In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

mykiss1031.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
KWTX
North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
fox44news.com
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
Temple police ask for help in finding teen runaway
Michelle Ricks was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'
The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."
Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning
WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
fox44news.com
Shots fired into Copperas Cove home, one in custody
COPPERAS COVE, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person taken into police custody after shots were fired into a Copperas Cove home has been identified. Copperas Cove Police have identified the man as Joseph Manuel Negrete. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Price on Friday, and his bonds were set at $25,000 each – for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm.
Theft suspect wanted: Temple Police
Temple police are searching for a suspect wanted in retail theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296
TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What police do with drugs after seizing them
When an arrest is made that involves drugs, the officers take them back to the police department where they get packaged, labeled and submitted to evidence.
Suspect in Amber Alert case held in jail
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother of the three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert turned herself in to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead is charged with Interference with Child Custody and Kidnapping. The Amber […]
fox44news.com
Missing man with mental disabilities found dead
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man with mental disabilities previously reported missing has been found dead, according to the Waco Police Department. The department posted on social media Thursday, saying 35-year-old Andrew Crosby wasn’t heard from since 5 a.m. that morning. Police defined Crosby as a “mental health consumer,” and his caretakers were worried since he wasn’t able to take his medication for the day.
7 buildings threatened by fire in Troy, officials say
TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon. The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News. As of...
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0