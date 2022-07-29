Police in Temple, Texas Seeking Person of Interest In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

BELTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO