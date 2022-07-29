Molina to reduce real estate holdings by two-thirds following remote work shift

www.beckerspayer.com
Health Care Service Corp. expanding Medicare Advantage offerings to 1.1 million people across 5 states
Health Care Service Corp. is looking to expand its Medicare Advantage offerings to an additional 1.1 million Medicare-eligible individuals in 150 counties across Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The BCBS parent company said the move is focused on providing access to care in rural and underserved areas, according...
Cigna to provide free transport to cooling centers for over 350K Medicare Advantage members
Cigna will provide free transportation to local cooling centers for Medicare Advantage members nationwide if they have a transportation benefit. The transportation benefit can be used to get to a community cooling center or public location with air conditioning. It can also be used to get a ride to medical appointments, a pharmacy or to receive COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, according to a July 29 news release.
