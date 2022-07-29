Trial date set for 2 Atlantic men charged in the theft of guns

www.kjan.com
kjan.com
Red Oak Police report for 8/2/22
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one arrest and one non-injury accident occurred, Monday. Officers arrested 51-year-old Sally Mae Petersen, of Red Oak, for Breach of Peace (a simple misdemeanor). Petersen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a woman who told Police she had too much to drink, was involved in an accident Monday evening.
kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department reports three arrests:. On Sunday, 19-year-old Trent James Ring, of Minden, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, & public intoxication. Police arrested 38-year-old Troy Dakota Weelborg, of Harlan, on Saturday, for Violation of a No Contact...
kjan.com
Creston Police report, 8/2/22
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the arrest at around 5:22-a.m. today (Tuesday), of a man wanted on a Council Bluffs Police Department warrant. 42-year-old Jullio Cesar Villapando Castro, of Creston, was wanted for Failure To Appear on an original Probation Violation charge. Villapando Castro was transported to the Union County Jail and held without bond while he awaits extradition to Council Bluffs.
kjan.com
Pott. County man sentences to 15-months in prison on drug charges
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) – A Pottawattamie County man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and mis-branded prescription drugs was sentenced last week in eastern Iowa, to 15 months in federal prison, fined and ordered to forfeit over $500,000 in drug proceeds. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s...
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on a marijuana charge
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports the arrest Friday night, of 18-year-old Jamieson Reed, from Creston. Reed was taken into custody at the Creston Fareway Store, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Reed was later released from the Union County Jail, on a $1,000 bond.
kjan.com
Mills County Sheriff’s report for 8/2/22
Here’s the latest report from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday (Aug. 1), Deputies arrested 41-year-old Louis Hardrock Younger, of Bedford, for Pre-trial revocation. He was taken into custody at the Mills County Courthouse and held on a $20,000 bond. On Sunday (July 31), 45-year-old Amanda Kay...
kjan.com
Vehicles reported stolen in and around Ringgold County/Vehicle burglaries in Guthrie Co.
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday, said there were numerous reports of stolen vehicles in and around the County. The reports from neighboring counties include big vehicles, little vehicles, and standard cars and pickups. Consistent among the reports is that vehicles were not locked and keys were in them. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous recent thefts from vehicles, also.
kjan.com
Crop dusting helicopter crashes in Carroll County – No injuries
(Updated) ARCADIA, Iowa (via KTIV) – A crop dusting helicopter pilot walked away from a crash in Carroll County, Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were paged to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia, at about 9:30 a.m., Monday. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue. The sheriff’s office says the pilot, 78-year-old Michael Milliron, was able to get himself out of the helicopter and walk to the highway. He was checked out by Carroll Rescue and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash to determine the cause. The helicopter was totaled in the crash.
kmaland.com
1 arrested following pursuit in Council Bluffs
(Omaha) – A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an unmarked patrol cruiser came across a stolen 2008 Porsche Cayenne with a Nebraska license plate. The Porsche then accelerated and rammed the front end of the...
kjan.com
Tree falls on occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs – minor injuries reported
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A large tree fell on two, occupied vehicles this (Tuesday) morning, in Council Bluffs, but only minor injuries were reported. According to Council Bluffs Police, emergency personnel were dispatched at around 8:48-a.m., to the area of Stahl and Madison Avenue, for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. One person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles.
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. permanent resident sentenced on drug-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received a three-year sentence on Friday for drug-related charges like distribution of methamphetamine and will be deported once his sentence is finished. Officials said 59-year-old Salvador Rodriguez-Portillo was sentenced for distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute meth. Rodriguez-Portillo received three years (36 months) of jail time and will also be deported by U.S. immigration authorities to start a five-year term of supervised release after his prison release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Pottawattamie County Man arrested Following Short Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs man faces numerous charges, including felony assault, following a pursuit in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police charged 41-year-old Steven Dale Bascue with 1st Degree Theft, Felony Assault, and several other crimes. A Council Bluffs Police Officer in an unmarked cruiser noticed a stolen Porsche near...
kjan.com
Man arrested on a drug charge in Adams County
(Corning, Iowa) – A traffic stop west of Corning, late Thursday morning, resulted in an arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday (today), said 31-year-old Philip Dean Reed was taken into custody at around 11:30-a.m. on Highway 34, near mile marker 64. Reed was found to be in possession of marijuana, and charged with Poss. of a Controlled Substance/2nd offense.
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
WOWT
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
kjan.com
2 children injured in a Ringgold County pickup rollover accident
(Tingley, Iowa) – Authorities in Ringgold County report a minor driver rolled the pickup truck he was driving Thursday evening, around Tingley, causing injuries to the driver and one of two passengers. The Sheriff’s Office said Saturday (Today), the young person was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 at around 7:42-p.m. in a reckless manner, and without adult supervision. The pickup went out of control while the driver allegedly tried to “drift” a corner, on 240th Avenue (a gravel road), leaving Tingley.
