Dozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in prison shelling

www.deseret.com
Related
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Zawahiri in Kabul drone missile strike
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.
deseret.com
Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri? A mastermind of 9/11 killed by U.S. airstrike
Ayman al-Zawahiri, a former Egyptian physician who joined Osama bin Laden and helped orchestrate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was killed by an airstrike over the weekend. What happened: Al-Zawahiri was killed Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, by an airstrike conducted by U.S. forces, President Joe Biden announced Monday. Al-Zawahiri...
deseret.com
What Utahns in Congress say about U.S. killing of al-Qaida leader
Members of Utah’s congressional delegation applauded the U.S. killing of an al-Qaida leader who helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. A CIA-operated drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri as he stood on the balcony of...
RELATED PEOPLE
US OKs $5 bn sale of missile defense systems to Saudi, UAE
The United States announced Tuesday the sale of major missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates worth more than $5 billion. Separately, the United States will sell THAAD surface-to-air missile systems to the UAE for $2.25 billion.
deseret.com
Gas and grains: Russia’s unconventional weapons of war
Around 10 a.m. local time Aug. 1, the carrier ship Razoni departed the port of Odessa in south Ukraine, bearing more than 26,000 tons of corn bound to feed hungry people in the Middle East. The shipment comes as a relief as many countries face dire food shortages due to extreme weather, rising prices and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine. Since invading Ukraine in February, Russia has disrupted exports of various resources and turned them into political weapons.
Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan trip as ‘more important today than ever’ amid China tensions – live
US House speaker puts out statement explaining trip, saying she will ‘focus on reaffirming our support and on promoting shared interests’
The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But there’s a downside, too. The drone strike also is putting into stark relief the mounting evidence that after 20 years of America’s military presence — and then sudden departure — Afghanistan has once again become an active staging ground for Islamic terror groups looking to attack the West. The operation, carried out over the weekend after at least six months spent monitoring movements by al-Zawahri and his family, came just weeks before the one-year anniversary of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. The Biden administration is making the case that the operation shows Americans at home and allies abroad that the United States hasn’t lost focus — or the ability to strike terrorists in the region — and validates its decision to end two decades of fighting in Afghanistan with its withdrawal.
Comments / 0