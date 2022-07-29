An ex-Latter-day Saint BYU fan wondered if there was still room for him. Tom Holmoe, Steve Young and others answered

www.deseret.com
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USABlogging TimeUtah State
deseret.com
Does BYU football have the most interesting schedule in the entire country this year?
This fall will mark the last time the BYU Cougars football program will have a hodgepodge schedule that has been a trademark of the team’s era as an independent. Last week, ESPN’s Chris Low put together a list of superlative schedules around the country, and he gave that independent schedule the nod for the most interesting in the nation.
247Sports
Official Offer Round Up: BYU still pushing hard for Malachi Riley
By now you've seen the tweets and Instagram posts, BYU (and every other school in the country) is doling out their official scholarship offers this week. What the heck is an official offer and haven't some of these players had offers for years? Well, yes, but now it's official. What...
East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU
Fredrick held various competing G5 offers before committing to the Cougars
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
deseret.com
This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state
Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
deseret.com
Why Utah’s season-opener at Florida is so crucial for the Utes — and the Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — Nine months after falling to Ohio State in a memorable Rose Bowl game, Utah opens the 2022 season against another traditional national powerhouse in Florida. This time, on Sept. 3, the Utes will play a Southeastern Conference road game as they visit the Swamp in Gainesville.
deseret.com
Utah State adds commitment from junior college defensive end
Utah State may have already opened fall camp last week, but Blake Anderson’s program continues to mine the recruiting trail for talent. The latest find? Rock Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a junior college product, committed to Utah State on Tuesday, writing on social media, “10000% Committed to @USUFootball! Let’s get to work.”
deseret.com
Why Jaren Hall’s quarterback gurus say he’s ready to rise up in 2022
Jaren Hall is supposed to lead BYU’s offense in 2022. Is he ready for what will be a long, tough campaign?. Well, if you review his career, he’s always been on the mend, recovering to achieve. He’s always been blanketed with high expectations, but this is the first time in his college days Hall has been given a clean launching pad with a full spring, summer and fall to prepare for a season.
deseret.com
Imagine what Pac 12 media days would have been like if...
There were no absolutes divvied out at the Pac-12 media day on Friday in Los Angeles. None were expected, but the day begged for it. With what transpired on June 30, Defection Day with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, that is exactly what many devoted Pac-12 fans craved: Some promises of absolutes.
deseret.com
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake cuddles newborn daughter in Instagram post
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and his wife, Timberly, welcomed their fourth child on July 17, a daughter named Sylvia Jo Lata. In Timberly’s latest Instagram post, the newborn can be seen happily snuggling with her dad. Timberly shared the photo on Monday with the words, “These two,” next...
deseret.com
The Big 12-Big East Battle is going to continue when BYU is in the league
Once the BYU Cougars join the Big 12, the men’s basketball team is going to take part in one of the more interesting early season traditions in college basketball. The Big 12 and Big East conferences announced Monday that they have extended the Big 12-Big East Battle two additional years, through the 2024-25 season.
deseret.com
Sacramento State golfer wins medalist honors as 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur begins at Ogden Golf & Country Club
For the third time in her last four appearances in the Utah Women’s State Amateur golf tournament, Sacramento State’s Tess Blair is the medalist in the 116th iteration of the venerable event. Blair, the 2018 champion from South Jordan who played her high school golf at Bingham, shot...
deseret.com
Who are the favorites to win the Utah Women’s State Amateur golf tournament this week?
OGDEN — The field for the 116th annual Utah Women’s State Amateur isn’t the largest in tournament history — not even close — but it might be one of the deepest. The venerable tournament begins Monday morning at Ogden Golf & Country Club with one round of stroke-play qualifying for the 32 match play spots and concludes Thursday with an 18-hole championship match.
