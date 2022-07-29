An ex-Latter-day Saint BYU fan wondered if there was still room for him. Tom Holmoe, Steve Young and others answered

Jaren Hall is supposed to lead BYU’s offense in 2022. Is he ready for what will be a long, tough campaign?. Well, if you review his career, he’s always been on the mend, recovering to achieve. He’s always been blanketed with high expectations, but this is the first time in his college days Hall has been given a clean launching pad with a full spring, summer and fall to prepare for a season.

PROVO, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO