Police in Temple, Texas Seeking Person of Interest In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

Killeen, Texas is filled with so many dream chasers and entrepreneurs and I absolutely love it. The hustle in this great city is undeniable. But one of my favorite people I have to by far is the always-driven Tasha McDonald. Tasha McDonald started her own skin Caroline and it is really a beautiful sight to see. If you ever get a chance to meet Tasha, understand that this is a powerful and driven woman who truly respects her craft. She’s also an amazing makeup artist, and has valuable knowledge about skincare that she's putting to good use.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO