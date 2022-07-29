Police in Temple, Texas Seeking Person of Interest In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

myb106.com
Temple, Texas Man Arrested for Beating His Mother With Hammer
Police arrested Ruben Dee Freeman following a report of a domestic violence disturbance. Freeman is being charged with beating his mother in the head with a hammer. FOX44 News reports that Temple PD were called to the 700 block of East Central Avenue on Sunday at 12:40a and found a woman who had ben beaten with a hammer. 47-year-old Freeman was arrested and is being held on $200,000 bond.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
Celebrate International Cat Day In Killeen, Texas And Adopt A Fur Baby
During these trying times of recession, COVID-19, and monkeypox, a lot of people in the Killeen, Texas area have been keeping to themselves in recent years, which can make anyone all types of depressed. Even if you're not avoiding people, maybe you're a homebody or you just feel the need...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Tecopperas covexas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right...
Copperas Cove Police Investigating Crash Involving Pedestrian Death
A traffic crash in Copperas Cove, Texas that occurred Thursday morning claimed the life of a senior citizen. Lt. Krystal Baker with the Copperas Cove Police reports that officers and fire department crews were called to the 2700 block of East Business 190 around 11:53 AM after receiving a report about a vehicle having hit a pedestrian.
Cool Down Killeen, Texas as Long Branch Park Splash Pad is Open
The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Aquatics Division has announced that the Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park is officially open. It's a dose of good news and bad news for those that enjoy the pool at Long Branch Park, as the city also announced the pool will remain closed for the rest of the 2022 summer season.
Rollover Crash Involving Two Vehicles Being Investigated By Temple Police
Update July 21st 9:22 AM: The unidentified individual who passed away in the accident was 62-year-old Tonya Tate. The 33 year old females and 23 year old male involved remained unidentified. Temple Police are currently investigating what caused a two vehicle accident that left one deceased and other with serious...
Wow – Have You Wondered Where Killeen, Texas Got Its Name?
I’ve always been proud of the fact that I am a Killeen, Texas native. This city's where I grew from a little girl to a grown woman, and it's a big part of who I am. If you grew up here too, you understand. But how did our beloved town get its name?
Central Texas Traffic Stop Leads to 5 Arrests And 32 Pounds of Meth
Two separate traffic stops in Bellmead led to five arrests and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies seizing 32 pounds of meth. The suspects are facing anywhere from 15 to 99 years behind bars. Traffic Stop 1. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, the arrests happened just over a week ago...
Temple Police, Game Wardens Find Man’s Body Underwater at Belton Lake
UPDATE 10:05 AM July 21st, 2022: The body found by investigators has been identified as 30-year-old Kristian Garcia Cruz. Temple police are investigating after officers and game wardens retrieved first a car, then a man's body from the water at Temple Lake Park Wednesday. Nohely Mackowiak with the City of...
Raising Cane’s Helping Open Dog Park in Copperas Cove, Texas
We all love dogs don't we? Anytime I see a puppy video on social media, I just let it replay about five or six times. It's hard to resist the urge to ask any dog owner if I could pet their dog if they both walk by. If you share my fondness for these little four-legged pals, it might warm your hear to know that a popular chicken finger chain with a pup for their mascot is set to help build a new dog park right here in Copperas Cove, Texas.
New Beginnings? Bell County Expo Center Looking For New Name And Sponsor
The Bell County Expo Center has hosted many a event in Central Texas. First opened in 1987, the center has even professional sports. With time passing, and events coming and going, the center has always needed to maintain facilities. To help with the cost of maintenance and potential growth, KWTX...
Delicious – 8 Top Female Chefs and Caterers You Must Know in Killeen, Texas
There are two things I can tell you about myself that will never change: I love food, and I love supporting local chefs in Killeen, Texas when it comes to dining out or planning events. NEW FRESHMAN CLASS COMING THROUGH. I don’t know if you remember, but back in October...
Could You Conquer This 72oz Steak Challenge Located in Amarillo, Texas?
Food challenges are just something to bear witness to sometimes. We've all seen one on TV, or in person. For example, a restaurant known as Mugshots does an insane challenge like this. At one point in my life, I saw three people do that challenge in one week. I didn't...
Killeen, Texas Native Starts A Brilliant Skincare Line That Will Leave You Glowing
Killeen, Texas is filled with so many dream chasers and entrepreneurs and I absolutely love it. The hustle in this great city is undeniable. But one of my favorite people I have to by far is the always-driven Tasha McDonald. Tasha McDonald started her own skin Caroline and it is really a beautiful sight to see. If you ever get a chance to meet Tasha, understand that this is a powerful and driven woman who truly respects her craft. She’s also an amazing makeup artist, and has valuable knowledge about skincare that she's putting to good use.
Killeen, Texas Couple Are On A Mission To Spread The Word of God
Have you spotted these two people on the side of the road handing out Bibles in and around Killeen, Texas? I certainly have, and after passing by them several times, I decided to stop and talk. I'm glad I did! This has got to be by far my favorite article to share with Killeen, Texas. It’s practically a movie that needs to be made, and I am so honored to be the person to help share their story.
Beat the Heat Texas! City of Temple Opens Two Pools for Free
The City of Temple, Texas has found a way to help beat the heat - opening up a few area pools free of charge. Alex Gibbs with the City of Temple reports that the city is offering free admission to two of their municipal pools. Free Pool Admission. Yes, sweet...
Top 5 Restaurants in Belton, Texas for 2022: Do You Agree?
Every day, the battle cry at my home is "What's for dinner?" Can you relate?. I know that sometimes, it's so much easier to just hop in the car and go to a restaurant, but then you still have to make decisions. There are a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. Do we want tacos, barbeque, or Asian food? Didn't that new place get some bad reviews?
Run It Back Whataburger: These Menu Items Should Return or Stay Forever
We all love Whataburger in Texas. It's sort of a requirement of living in the Lone Star state isn't it? Well that and owning a cowboy hat. Thankfully I've got both those bases covered. Here's the thing: Whataburger has had many items on their menu, and while some aren't remembered...
