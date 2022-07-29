ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Robby Anderson Announces He's Changing Spelling of Name to 'Robbie'

By Erin Walsh
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury

Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Anderson commits to Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Browns' Deshaun Watson to Sue NFL If League Appeals 6-Game Suspension

The NFL could appeal the six-game suspension levied against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Wastson, but it might open the league up to legal trouble. ESPN's Jeff Darlington provided a breakdown Tuesday on Get Up (2:00 mark in video):. "I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

7-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which is in the final stages of purchasing the NFL's Denver Broncos, announced Tuesday seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the organization's incoming ownership team. Hamilton, a 37-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 17 on Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes for 2022 at $65...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Bleacher Report

Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. "It's been my situation throughout my career,"...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Anderson
Person
Adam Schefter
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Spelling#American Football#Carolina#Espn#The New York Jets
Bleacher Report

Colts Should Sign OG Quenton Nelson to the NFL's Next Megadeal

What would you pay to own the world's best pancake-maker?. The Indianapolis Colts are contemplating a similar question with guard Quenton Nelson, who's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. However, the organization should do everything in its power not to let that happen and come to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names

Over the course of a fantasy football season, you'll make myriad decisions. Perhaps the most important, though, is the first: what to call your team. After all, it will be permanently etched onto your league's trophy, right?. To help make sure your team's name rings right, let's run through some...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams

Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Peter King Doubts Saquon Barkley Will Receive $12M+ Contract from Giants

With New York Giants star Saquon Barkley heading into the final year of his contract, Peter King of NBC Sports believes the running back will play for another team next season. "I doubt they want to spend more than $12 million on a running back, even if Barkley plays very...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Mac Jones: 'If I Ever Listened to the Internet, I Would’ve Stopped Playing'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn't let outside criticism get to him. "I'll reference coach [Nick] Saban here, but if I ever listened to the internet, I would've stopped playing a long time ago," Jones told Peter King of NBC Sports. "You're always gonna get people who say that you're not good enough to do something."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Eagles' A.J. Brown Shades Titans on Twitter After Deebo Samuel's 49ers Contract

After San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly received a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown took a shot at his former team on social media. Brown, who received a four-year, $100 million extension when he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to Philadelphia, dismissed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy