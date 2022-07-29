Panthers' Robby Anderson Announces He's Changing Spelling of Name to 'Robbie'

bleacherreport.com
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
ESPN: Browns' Deshaun Watson to Sue NFL If League Appeals 6-Game Suspension
The NFL could appeal the six-game suspension levied against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Wastson, but it might open the league up to legal trouble. ESPN's Jeff Darlington provided a breakdown Tuesday on Get Up (2:00 mark in video):. "I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side...
7-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which is in the final stages of purchasing the NFL's Denver Broncos, announced Tuesday seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the organization's incoming ownership team. Hamilton, a 37-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 17 on Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes for 2022 at $65...
Dan Quinn Told Mike McCarthy He'd Leave Cowboys If It'd Be 'Easier' for HC
Dan Quinn heard the rumors he might be in line to replace Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in 2022. Hoping to avoid any tensions that could exist between the two, Quinn said he approached McCarthy and offered to leave the organization. "I was like, 'Hey, man, let's...
Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson Opens Contract Talks; Deal Not Certain Before Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly started contract discussions with receiver Diontae Johnson, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pro Bowler is seeking an extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson has a $3.1 million cap hit in 2022, which ranks 63rd in the NFL at receiver, per Spotrac.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension
Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. "It's been my situation throughout my career,"...
Jets' Zach Wilson Says He Deleted Social Media from His Phone to Avoid Distractions
Zach Wilson is tuning out distractions as he prepares for his second season in the NFL. The New York Jets quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he deleted social media from his phone when training camp began. "For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to...
Anthony Walker believes in his friend Jacoby Brissett and his ability to help Browns win without Deshaun Watson
Linebacker Anthony Walker believes his friend and teammate Jacoby Brissett will be able to help the Browns win while Deshaun Watson is suspended.
Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
Terrell Owens: 'I'm Ready' to Join Cowboys After James Washington's Foot Injury
Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but he is still standing by for a call from the Dallas Cowboys:. The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver after James Washington suffered a fractured foot that will keep him out for six-to-10 weeks. Owens, 48, recently competed in...
Colts Should Sign OG Quenton Nelson to the NFL's Next Megadeal
What would you pay to own the world's best pancake-maker?. The Indianapolis Colts are contemplating a similar question with guard Quenton Nelson, who's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. However, the organization should do everything in its power not to let that happen and come to...
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names
Over the course of a fantasy football season, you'll make myriad decisions. Perhaps the most important, though, is the first: what to call your team. After all, it will be permanently etched onto your league's trophy, right?. To help make sure your team's name rings right, let's run through some...
NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams
Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."
NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Dallas Cowboys Face More Questions After WR Injury
Going into the second week of training camp, NFL teams are bringing out the pads for more intense practices. As coaches install game plans and schemes, they also want to avoid injuries with the regular season about five weeks away. While teams ramp up practice sessions, some high-profile players are...
Peter King Doubts Saquon Barkley Will Receive $12M+ Contract from Giants
With New York Giants star Saquon Barkley heading into the final year of his contract, Peter King of NBC Sports believes the running back will play for another team next season. "I doubt they want to spend more than $12 million on a running back, even if Barkley plays very...
Patriots' Mac Jones: 'If I Ever Listened to the Internet, I Would’ve Stopped Playing'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn't let outside criticism get to him. "I'll reference coach [Nick] Saban here, but if I ever listened to the internet, I would've stopped playing a long time ago," Jones told Peter King of NBC Sports. "You're always gonna get people who say that you're not good enough to do something."
NFL Rumors: Seahawks Work Out Reuben Foster; Former 49ers LB Hasn't Played Since 2018
Linebacker Reuben Foster reportedly has a workout with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as he seeks a return to the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 28-year-old spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, last appearing in a game in 2018. He joined the Washington Commanders...
Eagles' A.J. Brown Shades Titans on Twitter After Deebo Samuel's 49ers Contract
After San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly received a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown took a shot at his former team on social media. Brown, who received a four-year, $100 million extension when he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to Philadelphia, dismissed...
