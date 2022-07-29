ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Authorities bust $11 million catalytic converter theft ring possibly tied to death of Harris County deputy

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( CW39 ) — Multiple agencies were at a Fifth Ward home on Thursday and arrested six people who they say were running a catalytic converter theft ring.

Investigators from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety executed several search warrants at residences and a storage facility in the Houston area.

Dozens of converters were seized from the home and investigators believe this ring was buying them from the suspects charged in the murder of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez. They also say the ring is responsible for more than $11 million in thefts.

Investigators say the suspects would buy the stolen converters, then advertise them online.

“We will continue to partner with all law enforcement agencies to dismantle these criminal networks,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Outstanding work by many law enforcement professionals.

“Our fallen brother Darren Almendarez lost his life when he encountered dangerous individuals possibly linked to this group,” Gonzalez said.

