ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Murder of Florida mother Diane Kyne on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgPLz_0gxozIqH00

(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Diane Kyne is found dead in her bedroom, competing stories emerge about which of the most important men in her life may have killed her.

Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

The 9-1-1 operators in Pinellas County Florida are used to dealing with life and death emergencies, but this one was different. Diane Kyne was dead. Her husband and son were both distraught and both making frantic calls.

First Kevin.

KEVIN KYNE: My dad’s trying to kill me. Help me, please. He’s outside of my house, he’s choking me.

9-1-1: OK, calm down so —

KEVIN KYNE: He killed my mom.

9-1-1: Stay on the phone with me.

KEVIN KYNE: I can’t hold on much longer.

And then Bill.

BILL KYNE: My son just killed my wife. He and my wife were arguing and he was choking her.

9-1-1: Where is your son?

BILL KYNE: He-he-he ran out the door.

Two calls from the same location, just minutes apart.

Kevin Kyne and his step-father Bill, each accusing the other of murder.

BILL KYNE: Oh, please.

9-1-1: Sir?

BILL KYNE: Be quick.

Father and son — one falsely accused of an appalling crime.

The other — the real killer — and a devious liar.

Watch “Dateline: True Lies” at 10 p.m. Friday on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx0du_0gxozIqH00

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
MESILLA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KTSM

City of El Paso honors August 3rd, victims and families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and other local organizations are putting together a series of events honoring the victims of the August 3, 2019, shooting. The community is invited to come together and attend various tributes in memory of the lives lost. Tuesday City Hall Tolling of Bells 8:30 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
Andrea Canning
Person
Josh Mankiewicz
Person
Lester Holt
KTSM

Teenage boy arrested on possession of Xanax and handgun

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During at traffic stop, deputies form the Sheriff’s Office located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The incident occurred on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Documentary#Dateline Nbc#Violent Crime#Nbc#Kyne
KTSM

Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

NY murder suspect en route to U.S.-Mexico Border, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man, accused of murdering a person in New York, is thought to be in Brownsville, according to police. Larry M. Hicks Jr., the suspect wanted in the July 14 homicide of Monique R. Yanulavich that occurred in Plattsburgh, New York, was last seen July 21 boarding a bus in Corpus […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy