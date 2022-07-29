ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Knicks Star Sends Out Intriguing Tweet

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet on Friday.

On Friday, New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet.

Quickley: "It always amazes me how people who are never around you can tell you how good you can be…"

The former Kentucky star just finished up his second season in the NBA, and he averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

During his rookie season, the Knicks were 41-31, which led them to being the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

That was their first time making the NBA Playoffs since the 2013 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

However, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in just five games.

The season was still a massive success, because they appeared to finally turned a corner as a franchise.

However, this past season they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was a massive disappointment after the stellar 2021 regular season.

This offseason, they have made solid moves to improve the roster such as adding former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.

Adding Brunson to a team that has Quickley, Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, is definitely big.

There is no question that they should be a team who is fighting for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference next season.

Tom Thibodeau is also one of the best coaches in the NBA, and in 2021 he won the Coach of The Year Award.

