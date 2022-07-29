ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(WJW) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now totals an estimated $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

Mega Millions: Here’s what’s more likely than you winning

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 23, 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, including Virginia , according to lottery officials.

5 ways to spend a billion dollars if you win the Mega Millions jackpot

The numbers on Tuesday, July 26 were 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and the drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

Four Virginia lottery tickets win $10K as Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.02B

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.28 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21/2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Man dies following shooting at Danville apartment complex

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway in Danville, where a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday night. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. […]
