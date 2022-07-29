Mega Millions: Jackpot now sits at $1.28 billion for Friday’s drawing

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen again in advance of Friday’s drawing, lottery officials announced. As of Friday afternoon, the jackpot was adjusted to $1.28 billion.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

The jackpot grew from the $830 million prize after no one won the grand prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winner of the grand prize will have the option of taking an annuity that pays out over 30 years, or the cash payout, a one-time lump sum. The cash payout for $1.28 billion is $747.2 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What are the largest lottery jackpots in history?

The record for a lottery jackpot in the United States is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

