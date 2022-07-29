Dream Wranglin’? What Is It And How Many Montanans Are Doing It?

America’s West is burning, with growing wildfires forcing residents in California and Montana to flee their homes. California’s McKinney fire and Montana’s Elmo fire have grown significantly over the weekend amid powerful winds and triple-digit temperatures, encroaching on neighborhoods. As of Saturday, more than 100 homes faced evacuation orders. The McKinney fire started on Friday and had burned 51,468 acres by Sunday with zero percent containment. It had swallowing up 12 homes in a rural area near the Oregon border. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. In Montana, a fire near the town of Elmo had burned 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon after tripling in size. It was also zero percent contained. With lightning and dry thunderstorms forecasted, the weather continues to fuel the flames. On Friday, the U.S. House passed an expansive bill meant to help communities in the West contend with the newly severe, climate change-related wildfires.

MONTANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO