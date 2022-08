STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that its star-studded WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will take place next Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm PT from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The free admission WrestleMania Launch Party will feature live in-ring matches and interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, official WWE merchandise and more. Attendees will receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last. The event will give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania before they become available to the general public the following day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006193/en/ WWE® Superstars Join Hollywood Celebrities for Free WrestleMania® Launch Party (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO