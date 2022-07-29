Charles Winfred Fox (aka Windy or Charlie) Windy Fox was the first-born child of Ruby Dee (nee Burns) and Charlie Daemon Fox of Okemah. He was the eldest of five children—two younger brothers, followed by two younger sisters. He graduated from Okemah High School in 1951, and then served in the Navy for four years. In November of 1956, he married the love of his life, Patsy Fern Capehart. His marriage to Pat, and the family they built over sixty-five years of marriage, was his greatest source of pride.

OKEMAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO