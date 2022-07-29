Highly Anticipated Mini Series “Light and Magic” Makes Its Disney+ Debut

www.disneydining.com
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
ComicBook
Xbox Creator Reveals Jurassic World Started as a Video Game Pitch
The creator of Xbox, Seamus Blackley, has revealed that he had developed a pitch for a video game known as Jurassic World, which eventually became the 2015 film. The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most iconic and arguably important franchises in cinema, thanks to the genius of director Steven Spielberg. The first film really wowed audiences thanks to how terrifying yet fun it was, it managed to bring dinosaurs to life in a major way. The series' sequels were less impressive, leading to the series to briefly fizzle out until the soft-reboot known as Jurassic World, which ended up spawning a trilogy of films that concluded with the box office juggernaut Jurassic World: Dominion this summer.
Polygon
She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022
She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
AdWeek
Disney+ Pushes Andor Premiere Date to September, Releases New Trailer
Disney+ has pushed the premiere date for the new Star Wars series Andor to September. This move gives viewers a bit of breathing room from the overcrowded summer of streaming and saves the Disney+ series from squaring off against the highly anticipated release of sure-to-be juggernaut series Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon.
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
disneydining.com
Experts Predict Disney Won’t Sell Annual Passes Again Until the Economy Crashes
If you have been keeping up with your Walt Disney World Resort news, then you know that back in November 2021, Disney halted the sales of nearly all of its Disney World Annual Passes. Of the four passes that were once available — the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Incredi Pass — only one of them (the Disney Incredi Pass) could be purchased by those who lived out of state. At this time, the only pass available for purchase is the Pixie Dust Pass — which is the cheapest and has the highest amount of blackout dates.
natureworldnews.com
'Wiggling' Creature Washes Up on Australian Beach; Looks Like A Scene From Sci-fi Series 'Stranger Things'
The internet has now grown wild and undoubtably curious as to what Vicki Hansen, as well as many other onlookers, saw in an Australian beach. Vicki Hansen discovered the clam-like life forms dried ashore on Sydney's Greenhills Seaside and likened it to an episode from the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things."
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
CNET
'Lightyear' Just Tipped When 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Will Start Streaming
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8. But critics' middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" is how our own reviewer described it) may have you holding out until the film moves out of cinemas and onto Disney Plus. You'll have to play a guessing game about how long that will be.
disneydining.com
Fans Irate Over AK-47 In Andor Trailer
Disney has found itself in hot water with fans…again. This time it’s over a prop. When the new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series Andor dropped on Monday, many eagle-eyed viewers noticed something a bit off, in their opinion. That something? An AK-47 rifle. The new series...
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released the trailer Monday for their upcoming animated series Cars on the Road, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 8. Based on the Cars franchise, the trailer shows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they embark on a cross-country road trip to meet Mater's sister.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn teases a major Easter egg in the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film that will connect to Vol. 3
With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still about a year away from coming to theaters, writer-director James Gunn is teasing an Easter egg for the forthcoming movie in the franchise’s first installment. Gunn took to Twitter Tuesday to announce he would be “putting an official moratorium on responding...
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
Popculture
'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed
Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
epicstream.com
James Gunn Clarifies Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Placement in Phase Four
During their San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel a while ago, Marvel Studios unveiled the complete line-up for Phase Four and Five which gave fans an idea about their plans leading up to the Avengers: Secret Wars by the end of Phase Six. However, one notable title that was absent in both lineups is Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set for release by the end of the year.
WDW News Today
Marvel Announces Full Lineup of Events, First Looks, and More for D23 Expo 2022
Super news, super fans! With just over a month until Disney’s highly anticipated D23 Expo presented by Visa in Anaheim, California, kicking off September 9, Marvel is unveiling a can’t-miss lineup of panels, stage events, guest appearances, exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and more! Throughout the weekend at D23 Expo, fans won’t want to miss Marvel’s panels and stage events diving into what’s next for Marvel Studios, a celebration of 60 “Beyond Amazing” years of Spider-Man, an exciting current look at Marvel Games, and more. Start planning your powerful weekend of epic adventure with everything Marvel has in store for the Ultimate Disney Fan convention:
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
