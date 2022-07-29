ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] Mountain lion cub practices stalking skills on game camera in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: KeithSzafranski. File photo. (iStock)

A juvenile mountain lion was recently caught on video practicing its stalking skills on a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) game camera.

"This was right in front of a trail camera wildlife biologist Angelique Curtis had set up over a rock outcropping used to monitor bighorn sheep on the Cherokee State Wildlife Area," CPW said in a tweet.

Later in the video, an adult female and another cub were seen watching the playful lion.

"It shows the neat behavior of a female mountain lion with her two cubs and highlights the bond between mom and her curious cubs," CPW said.

If you live in lion territory CPW recommends that you supervise children while outdoors, remove potential hiding places in your yard (like scrubs, fences, and trees), and keep your pet under control at all times.

CBS Denver

Half-price pet adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter

Families looking to add a furry friend to their home can do so for a bargain price this weekend. The Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is offering 50% off adoption fees starting Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. It's the shelter's 'Find Your Sunshine' adoption special. The shelter has more than 100 dogs, cats and small pets looking for new homes. All cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. All adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis and normal screening applies during adoption promotions. The adoption center is open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Adoption visits end at 4:30 p.m.
GOLDEN, CO
Outsider.com

Social Media Unleashes on Yellowstone Tourists Filmed Getting Within Inches of Massive Elk

At this point, it’s hard to have sympathy for these Yellowstone tourists that insist on ignoring all park signs (and common sense) and approaching wild animals anyway. There are hundreds of examples online of what not to do around Yellowstone’s mammals, like bison, pronghorns, bears and elk. Each one starts the same. Someone with a phone decides they need to risk their safety and the animals’ for a photo and promptly find out that these creatures prefer some personal space – at least 25 feet of personal space.
LIFESTYLE
