[VIDEO] Mountain lion cub practices stalking skills on game camera in Colorado

Photo Credit: KeithSzafranski. File photo. (iStock)

A juvenile mountain lion was recently caught on video practicing its stalking skills on a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) game camera.

"This was right in front of a trail camera wildlife biologist Angelique Curtis had set up over a rock outcropping used to monitor bighorn sheep on the Cherokee State Wildlife Area," CPW said in a tweet.

Later in the video, an adult female and another cub were seen watching the playful lion.

"It shows the neat behavior of a female mountain lion with her two cubs and highlights the bond between mom and her curious cubs," CPW said.

If you live in lion territory CPW recommends that you supervise children while outdoors, remove potential hiding places in your yard (like scrubs, fences, and trees), and keep your pet under control at all times.