HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — An officer was killed at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. In a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, an officer died from an injury sustained after an attack by an inmate on Sunday. The release said that a group of inmates was being returned to their housing area from recreation and the officer was attacked by the assailant.

HOLDENVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO