Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide
Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
Rural Drumright man jailed on $30,000 bail on third domestic violence charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 30-year-old rural Drumright man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday with an attorney on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, resisting Payne County sheriff’s deputies, and attempting to escape, all on July 21. Due to his prior convictions for domestic...
Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — An officer was killed at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. In a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, an officer died from an injury sustained after an attack by an inmate on Sunday. The release said that a group of inmates was being returned to their housing area from recreation and the officer was attacked by the assailant.
Correctional officer killed in attack by Oklahoma inmate
Authorities say a correctional officer at an Oklahoma correctional facility has died following an attack by an inmate.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell
The Oklahoma Count Detention Center or Jail saw its 12th detainee death of the year Saturday night. The cause of death is not yet known. The post OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
$10,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Oklahoma shop
Officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate a theft from a tactical supply store in McAlester.
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
DOC identifies correctional officer killed by inmate
A group of inmates were on their way back to their housing area from the recreation area when the officer was attacked.
1 Dead In Warr Acres Homicide, OSBI Investigates
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Warr Acres. The incident happened in a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street. At around 1:36 a.m., Warr Acres police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband. When police arrived on the scene,...
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Officer Killed After Inmate Attack In Hughes County, ODOC Reports
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) said an officer at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville died after being attacked by an inmate on Sunday. The ODOC said the assailant attacked the correctional officer as inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation. The officer received medical attention,...
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.
BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.
New information in death of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — New details are available on the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Seminole whose burned body was found Wednesday. The boy’s name is Caleb Jennings. He was living with his father and his father’s girlfriend at the time of his death. His body was...
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
