Seminole, OK

KOCO

Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
SEMINOLE, OK
Seminole County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Seminole County, OK
City
Seminole, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail

The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
KOCO

Officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — An officer was killed at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. In a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, an officer died from an injury sustained after an attack by an inmate on Sunday. The release said that a group of inmates was being returned to their housing area from recreation and the officer was attacked by the assailant.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.

BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.
ADA, OK
KOCO

New information in death of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — New details are available on the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Seminole whose burned body was found Wednesday. The boy’s name is Caleb Jennings. He was living with his father and his father’s girlfriend at the time of his death. His body was...
SEMINOLE, OK

