Noise Complaint In Floral City Leads To Seven Arrested In Cockfighting Ring
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:27 pm, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to 12599 S Florida Avenue in Floral City in reference to a noise complaint. Deputies immediately recognized the property was being utilized as a cockfighting venue
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for August
Two dates are set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution in August: Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 24. Beginning at 9 a.m. on both dates, the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave. — drive-thru only. Also, the Crystal River Mall...
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
Sound Off calls from Friday, July 29
(Re Wednesday, July 27’s front-page story, “Meadowcrest loses battle to block affordable housing complex,” “Commission overturns planning commission zoning decision”): What is the point of having a planning and zoning commission that the county commissioners appoint if they are going to simply ignore them? They are supposed to be the experts and the Citrus County commissioners ignored their findings on the Meadowcrest decision. Something is amiss.
Marion County fire union says Zalak has “rarely” been a supporter of first responders
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Commissioner Zalak’s response to the Gazette’s inquiry and that the two cases were settled in May of 2021. In his bid for re-election this year, incumbent District 4 Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak touts his support for Marion County first responders high up on the list of his accomplishments during his 12 years in office.
Editorial l County, sheriff reach a welcomed compromise
BOCC green lights sheriff’s budget. The fireworks never materialized, and the exchange was amicable last week as the sheriff and the county commission discussed the proposed 2022-23 budget for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. It was good to see the level-headed and spirited back-and-forth between commissioners and Sheriff...
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Citrus Springs
A 53-year-old Citrus Springs man was struck and killed by a Ford F150 in the early morning hours Tuesday, Aug. 2, on North Citrus Springs Boulevard and West Cushion Drive, according to an FHP report issued at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. The truck, which was driven by a 36-year-old Citrus Springs...
Around the Community: Affirm yourself along volunteer path
Well, hello again. Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), my favorite poet, was an American essayist and philosopher. He wrote extensively to awaken readers in the feeling of their self-worth. Many readers of his works have found the courage to simply be themselves. He often said, “To own many things or to...
Inverness' new fire chief settles into the job, fulfilling a life's dream
For Robert “Bobby” Bessler the dream of becoming a firefighter had nontraditional beginnings that stemmed from a job in a lumberyard and a retired firefighter from Fort Lauderdale. Bessler never would have set foot into a fire station, let alone become Inverness’ new fire chief or a battalion...
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Saturday night fire damages Homosassa home
A citizen’s quick actions in the early evenings hours Saturday, July 30, in Homosassa reduced fire damage to a singlewide mobile home, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. CCFR crews were dispatched at 5:29 p.m. Saturday to a reported structure fire on West Oaklawn Street in Homosassa where a...
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
Clear the Shelters: Pasco County Animal Services looking for families to adopt over 100 pets
WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during the national Clear the Shelters 2022 campaign.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on July 30 around 7 p.m., in the Oakwood Dr.
The fix was in from the beginning
I would like to make a few comments about the July 26th commissioners meeting concerning the Meadowcrest re-zoning. My first comment is to all of the deed restricted communities in Citrus County. If you have a desirable piece of property in or attached to your community, beware, your DRI is not worth the paper it is printed on.
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
Detectives Investigate Shooting Of Man In South Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in South Brooksville. On Sunday just after 12:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville, in regards
Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake and Seminole counties responded to a fire at a home in Montverde overnight. Lake County and Clermont firefighters were called around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a home with people still inside. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Pasco County teenager
An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl from New Port Richey.
