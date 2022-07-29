ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for August

Two dates are set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution in August: Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 24. Beginning at 9 a.m. on both dates, the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave. — drive-thru only. Also, the Crystal River Mall...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Friday, July 29

(Re Wednesday, July 27’s front-page story, “Meadowcrest loses battle to block affordable housing complex,” “Commission overturns planning commission zoning decision”): What is the point of having a planning and zoning commission that the county commissioners appoint if they are going to simply ignore them? They are supposed to be the experts and the Citrus County commissioners ignored their findings on the Meadowcrest decision. Something is amiss.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County fire union says Zalak has “rarely” been a supporter of first responders

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Commissioner Zalak’s response to the Gazette’s inquiry and that the two cases were settled in May of 2021. In his bid for re-election this year, incumbent District 4 Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak touts his support for Marion County first responders high up on the list of his accomplishments during his 12 years in office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l County, sheriff reach a welcomed compromise

BOCC green lights sheriff’s budget. The fireworks never materialized, and the exchange was amicable last week as the sheriff and the county commission discussed the proposed 2022-23 budget for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. It was good to see the level-headed and spirited back-and-forth between commissioners and Sheriff...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Citrus Springs

A 53-year-old Citrus Springs man was struck and killed by a Ford F150 in the early morning hours Tuesday, Aug. 2, on North Citrus Springs Boulevard and West Cushion Drive, according to an FHP report issued at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. The truck, which was driven by a 36-year-old Citrus Springs...
CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around the Community: Affirm yourself along volunteer path

Well, hello again. Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), my favorite poet, was an American essayist and philosopher. He wrote extensively to awaken readers in the feeling of their self-worth. Many readers of his works have found the courage to simply be themselves. He often said, “To own many things or to...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness' new fire chief settles into the job, fulfilling a life's dream

For Robert “Bobby” Bessler the dream of becoming a firefighter had nontraditional beginnings that stemmed from a job in a lumberyard and a retired firefighter from Fort Lauderdale. Bessler never would have set foot into a fire station, let alone become Inverness’ new fire chief or a battalion...
INVERNESS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County

Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Saturday night fire damages Homosassa home

A citizen’s quick actions in the early evenings hours Saturday, July 30, in Homosassa reduced fire damage to a singlewide mobile home, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. CCFR crews were dispatched at 5:29 p.m. Saturday to a reported structure fire on West Oaklawn Street in Homosassa where a...
HOMOSASSA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital

BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The fix was in from the beginning

I would like to make a few comments about the July 26th commissioners meeting concerning the Meadowcrest re-zoning. My first comment is to all of the deed restricted communities in Citrus County. If you have a desirable piece of property in or attached to your community, beware, your DRI is not worth the paper it is printed on.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

