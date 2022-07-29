THE ANAHEIM DUCKS SIGN D JOHN KLINGBERG TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL

www.markerzone.com
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
BLUE JACKETS 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
The Czechs will have a big name on the blue line for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, as Columbus Blue Jackets first round pick David Jiricek has been named to their roster. Fellow Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil, Sabres 2022 first rounder Jiri Kulich and Montreal Canadiens prospect...
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
TRELIVING AND HUBERDEAU MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME
Since being acquired back on July 22, Jonathan Huberdeau has said he is more than willing to sign an extension with the Calgary Flames, and management appears to be wanting to make that happen. According to Elliotte Friedman, Flames general manager Brad Treliving and Huberdeau had been wanting to meet...
MASSIVE TRADE IN THE KHL AS CANES' PROSPECT FETCHES NINE PLAYERS IN RETURN
It's not often you see a trade like this in any professional league anywhere in the world. SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL has picked up Carolina Hurricanes prospect Alexander Nikishin as the team attempts to build a Gagarin Cup contender. In exchange, SKA has sent nine players back to Spartak.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS STUFF SPORTS WRITER IN A LOCKER AFTER THE WORST SPORTS TAKE OF ALL-TIME
It's official. I've seen it all. Truly, I have officially come across the absolute worst sports take of all time. There truly is no topping this freezing-cold, donkey-brained take. Seriously, imagine the dumbest thing you've ever said & multiply it times infinity. Now double that. That's roughly how terrible this...
REPORT SUGGESTS NAZEM KADRI TO NEW YORK ISLANDERS IS A DONE DEAL
With the offseason in the doldrums, we are jumping on any & all hockey content that surfaces. While this is not a fully credible rumor, I'm willing to share it & see what happens:. According to Seidel, a source who is in-the-know suggested to him that Nazem Kadri already has...
AGENT SAYS P.K. SUBBAN HAS EARNED RIGHT TO BE SELECTIVE ON NEXT DEAL
With defenceman P.K. Subban still without a contract for the upcoming NHL season, questions have been raised over whether he actually still plans to play. In an interview with Montreal Gazette, agent Don Meehan said not only does his client still want to play, he deserves the opportunity to be picky about his next deal.
FORMER MAPLE LEAFS FIRST ROUND PICK LEAVES NORTH AMERICA
After spending parts of seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and their respective AHL clubs, former first round pick Frederik Gauthier is leaving North America. The Laval (Quebec) native has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Ajoie, who play in Switzerland's...
TEAM CANADA 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER FINALIZED
World Juniors are a little over a week away, and rosters are being finalized in the days leading up. After the 2022 WJC was postponed citing COVID protocol, it's a variation of Christmas in July for hockey fans. Except it's a hockey tournament in August. Team Canada released their final...
