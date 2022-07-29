ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

THE ANAHEIM DUCKS SIGN D JOHN KLINGBERG TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL

markerzone.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

TRELIVING AND HUBERDEAU MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME

Since being acquired back on July 22, Jonathan Huberdeau has said he is more than willing to sign an extension with the Calgary Flames, and management appears to be wanting to make that happen. According to Elliotte Friedman, Flames general manager Brad Treliving and Huberdeau had been wanting to meet...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
markerzone.com

REPORT SUGGESTS NAZEM KADRI TO NEW YORK ISLANDERS IS A DONE DEAL

With the offseason in the doldrums, we are jumping on any & all hockey content that surfaces. While this is not a fully credible rumor, I'm willing to share it & see what happens:. According to Seidel, a source who is in-the-know suggested to him that Nazem Kadri already has...
NHL
markerzone.com

AGENT SAYS P.K. SUBBAN HAS EARNED RIGHT TO BE SELECTIVE ON NEXT DEAL

With defenceman P.K. Subban still without a contract for the upcoming NHL season, questions have been raised over whether he actually still plans to play. In an interview with Montreal Gazette, agent Don Meehan said not only does his client still want to play, he deserves the opportunity to be picky about his next deal.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER MAPLE LEAFS FIRST ROUND PICK LEAVES NORTH AMERICA

After spending parts of seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and their respective AHL clubs, former first round pick Frederik Gauthier is leaving North America. The Laval (Quebec) native has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Ajoie, who play in Switzerland's...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton White
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Socrates
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
John Klingberg
Person
Kevin Weekes
Person
Ryan Strome
markerzone.com

TEAM CANADA 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER FINALIZED

World Juniors are a little over a week away, and rosters are being finalized in the days leading up. After the 2022 WJC was postponed citing COVID protocol, it's a variation of Christmas in July for hockey fans. Except it's a hockey tournament in August. Team Canada released their final...
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy