AutoMatters & More: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — The Big Picture

Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and the experience was marred by vicious mosquitoes and other unexpected issues, but I'd still go again
Insider's reporter went to SDCC for the first time and shared her experience, from the hardships to the delights that made the trip worth it.
Watch: Touching moment honors retiring Comic-Con event manager
One of the weirdest parts of Pontrelli's job? Finding random clumps of people in the hallway and breaking the news that they're in a "line to nowhere."
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
I'm a New Yorker who went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. Here are the 5 things that surprised me most.
An Insider reporter attended the four-day event and shared the things that most surprised her, like the long lines and the number of pesky mosquitoes.
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
World's largest tiki party 'Tiki Oasis' returns to San Diego
Tiki Oasis will pack four days full of the island life, with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, a car show, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination.
Disappointing photos show what it's like to go to San Diego Comic-Con in real life
SDCC is one of the largest, most popular conventions. But in real life, Insider's reporters found it more frustrating than it looks on social media.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
coolsandiegosights.com
Bones, stones, and ancient history in San Diego.
Did you know humans might have been living in your neighborhood 130,000 years ago?. I was visiting the San Diego Natural History Museum when my eyes fell upon an interesting display concerning the Cerutti Mastodon site. Thirty years ago, during the expansion of State Route 54 in the South Bay,...
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
localemagazine.com
7 Lunch Spots in Oceanside We Love for a Midday Bite
From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocks San Diego with Thundercat & HAIM
The Red Hot Chili Peppers returned to San Diego for a fun and nostalgic night of entertainment with a performance at Petco Park on July 27th… and I want you to know about the show in all its glory! The openers included fellow talented LA-based bands, Thundercat and HAIM.
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
5 local spots make Yelp’s list of best California coast beaches
Five of the best 20 beaches that the California coast has to offer are in the San Diego area, according to Yelp!
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
thelosangelesbeat.com
Take ‘A Trip to the Tropics’: ‘Tiki Oasis’ Adds a Dash of Caribbean Flavor
Tiki Oasis 2022 is once again at the elegant mid-century modern beauty, the Town and Country Hotel in Hotel Circle, San Diego, this Wednesday, August 3, through Sunday, August 7, 2021. Themed a “Trip to the Tropics,” Tiki Oasis is celebrating the Caribbean Islands and their influence on Tiki subculture,...
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
SD Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees for Monthlong ‘Clear the Shelters’ Campaign
The San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, kittens and small pets during a month-long national campaign to “Clear the Shelters,” it was announced Monday. In conjunction with NBC Universal and Telemundo, adoptions of dogs, cats or kittens are available for $20, or a...
