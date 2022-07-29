AutoMatters & More: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — The Big Picture

From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO