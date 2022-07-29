Another Evacuation – It’s Time For Splash Mountain To Go

www.disneydining.com
Terry Collins
1d ago
Guess what people?; machines don't repair themselves. All of us like to visit amusement parks and carnivals/fairs. But we (collectively)forget one important fact; someone has repair the equipment. Now, if we don't train the young people to become mechanics and technicians, then we will end up with broken machines. It starts with proper schooling( math, physics, chemistry, electronics and mechanics. This garbage,Critical Race Theory, doesn't prepare the children for the workplace; and neither does the theory on gay life styles. Let the young people decide for themselves what they want in life.
Reply
3
Related
I used to work at Disney World. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and have an annual pass, so I've figured out how to save money on food, tickets, merchandise, and more.
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
I went on a 9-day Carnival cruise for $1,450. Here's what it was like and why it was worth every penny.
Three generations of my family took a nine-day cruise through Norway on the Carnival Pride. It was efficient and economical — it cost $1,450 per person for a voyage that stopped at six ports. From water slides to a casino, the ship had onboard entertainment options for travelers of...
I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle in a roomette. Here are 11 things that surprised me most.
I took Amtrak's Coast Starlight train from Los Angeles to Seattle, which was a 35-hour journey. The time passed by quickly, even though there was no Wi-Fi onboard. The roomette felt small for two people, but the views of the Pacific Ocean made the trip worth it.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
The best Amtrak booking is the private bedroom with 2 beds, a couch, and full bathroom for $1,000. Here's a look inside.
I spent a night in the Amtrak sleeper car's private bedroom for $1,000. With unparalleled privacy and space, it's the most comfortable Amtrak accommodation I've booked yet. It made spending 30 hours on a train from Miami to New York City feel luxurious.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
I ate at the exclusive adults-only restaurant that's on every Disney cruise, and it was worth the extra $45
I dined at Palo Steakhouse, an exclusive adults-only restaurant on all Disney Cruise Line ships. I tried the $45 prix-fixe menu and was impressed by the food, service, and portion sizes. I think the romantic "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired restaurant was worth the additional cost.
I've been going on cruises for 20 years. Here are my top 3 tips to avoid the crowds on ships.
I've been going on cruises with my family for two decades. Status with Royal Caribbean gives us VIP access, but booking suites gives us special treatment, too. If you don't want to pay more, timing things right can help you avoid cruise crowds. I've lost count of how many cruises...
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
I was a fur character at Disney World. Here are 5 things guests should never do to them.
I worked as a fur character at Disney World for 4 months during my Disney College Program. Treating a character like a toy or interacting with them in the wrong place can be a safety risk. It's not fun to get pointed questions or interact with uncomfortable kids who clearly...
Hotels.com Will Pay You and a Friend $10,000 to Travel to the Best Retro Beach Motels in the U.S.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you recently had the urge to unplug from all of your digital devices and take a trip to the beach? Although it’s impossible to travel back in time, Hotels.com is sending a winner and their friend the opportunity to travel across the United States to the country’s best retro beach motels.
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected
Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Comments / 7