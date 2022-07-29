GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 22 years as U.S. Midwest heats up

www.agriculture.com
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to trade near previous week's highest level since late-June, with forecast of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raising concerns over supplies. Wheat rose recouped previous session's losses to edge 1.3% higher, while corn prices were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, as of 0031 GMT, not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. * Wheat added 1.3% to $8.18-1/4 a bushel and corn eased half a cent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel. * Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. * The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a tolls. * An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. * The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. * Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. * On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. * China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Japan JaibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA July 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final July 0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI July 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI July 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI July 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final July 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
How six farmers are dealing with inflation and supply chain issues
I asked several grain farmers how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Here is what they had to say. Wendell (Bud) Klockenga, Dix, Illinois. Klockenga, who raises corn and soybeans,...
GRAINS-Soybeans near one-week low on improved U.S. crop condition
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in almost one week after a U.S. government report showed slight improvement in crop condition. Wheat and corn gave up more than 1 % as Ukraine resumed maritime grain exports, raising...
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 10-15, soy down 25-35
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures down in a profit-taking...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, feeder cattle futures rise; lean hogs end lower
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures edged higher on Monday, supported by rising feeder cattle values and firm wholesale beef prices as Labor Day, the last big grilling holiday of summer, approaches. CME August live cattle futures settled up 0.325 cent at 136.775 cents per...
Soybeans stay weak as U.S. crop rating, demand worries weigh
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a second session on Tuesday as an unexpected improvement in U.S. crop conditions added to pressure from economic risks hanging over commodity markets. Wheat and corn also added to losses from Monday, with the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempering supply concerns created by Russia's five-month-old invasion.
USDA Crop Progress Report | August 1, 2022
As of July 31, 80% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 85%. USDA says 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the dough stage, compared to the five-year average of 31%. For soybeans, the report noted 79% of the crop has bloomed, on par with...
UPDATE 1-Thai exports seen up 6% to 8% this year - shippers
BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise between 6% to 8% this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 5% to 8% increase, helped by a weak baht and increased global food demand, the national shippers group said on Tuesday. Exports, a key driver of...
Malaysia says chicken stocks in oversupply after export ban
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday said it now has a slight oversupply of chicken, following its imposition of a ban on exports of the poultry to secure domestic supplies and rein in rising food prices. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand,...
Brazilian meat suppliers to increase exports in 2022, gov't agency predicts
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken exporters may sell a record volume above 4.7 million tonnes this year on global markets, according to an estimate from the country's food supply and statistics agency, Conab, on Monday. Brazil is home to some of the world's biggest meat companies, and...
Grain markets still down at close | Monday August 1, 2022
At the end of the trading day, September corn came in down 8¢ and December corn is down 9¢. August soybean futures are down 42¢ while November soybeans are down 60¢. Wheat futures also remain lower, with CBOT wheat down 8¢, KC wheat down 9¢, and Minneapolis wheat down 8¢.
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
Evening Edition | Monday, August 1, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, catch up on this week's Crop Progress Report data, read about several farmers' strategies to deal with inflation and supply chain, and prepare for excessive heat in the Corn Belt. Crop Progress Report. The USDA reports that 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the...
Corn conditions steady, soybeans improve slightly | August 1, 2022
The USDA released its 18th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 31, 80% of corn is silking, slightly...
Ukraine says first grain ship to leave Odesa port
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said a first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was expected to depart the port of Odesa at 0615 GMT on Monday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni was loaded with 26,000...
