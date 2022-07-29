UPDATE 3-Flour docked in Lebanon not stolen from Ukraine, source at importing firm says

www.agriculture.com
UPDATE 1-First grain ship to leave Ukraine from Odesa on Aug. 1 -Turkey's defence ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying grain to depart Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion will leave Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday under a guaranteed safe passage agreement, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni,...
WRAPUP 7-Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon; drone hits Russian naval base
* Drone hits Russian Black Sea base, governor blames Ukraine. * Russian lawmaker says drone launched from within Sevastopol. * Russian missiles pound Mykolaiv, killing grain exporter and wife. * Zelenskiy says grain harvest may be halved by war. * ICRC condemns Friday attack on Ukrainian POWs. *. *. By...
WRAPUP 6-Russia hits southern Ukraine city, killing grain export tycoon, governor says
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain exporters, while Russia said a Ukrainian drone struck its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of...
First Ukraine grain ship will anchor off Istanbul on Tuesday -minister
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine under a safe passage agreement will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200 GMT on Tuesday for a joint inspection, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. Akar was speaking in an interview with Turkey's...
Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. "The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the...
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday. The governor said on Telegram that the couple were killed...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war
ODESA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
Kremlin says first grain ship to leave Odesa 'very positive' news
Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that news of the first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine's port of Odesa under a deal brokered by Turkey was "very positive". The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left Odesa today with a cargo of corn, bound for Beirut, Lebanon. Odesa, along...
UPDATE 1-U.N. secretary-general welcomes departure of first grain ship from Ukraine
GENEVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Lebanon, saying he hoped many more would follow, his spokesperson said in a statement. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni left for foreign markets...
Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday. He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try...
UPDATE 2-Beirut silo collapses, reviving trauma ahead of blast anniversary
BEIRUT, July 31 (Reuters) - Part of the grain silos at Beirut Port collapsed on Sunday just days before the second anniversary of the massive explosion that damaged them, sending a cloud of dust over the capital and reviving traumatic memories of the blast that killed more than 215 people.
WRAPUP 6-Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role, grain ship nearing Turkey
(Adds first Ukraine grain ship nearing Turkey) * Ukraine consults US in using HIMAR rocket systems-official. * Comment spurs Kremlin to accuse US of direct involvement. * No immediate comment from White House or Pentagon. * First wartime Ukraine grain export ship nears Turkey. * Grain exports unblocked under U.N.-brokered...
WRAPUP 2-U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was "deeply...
UPDATE 2-Lebanon allows departure of ship accused of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain
BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top prosecutor has lifted his seizure order on a ship accused by Ukraine of carrying stolen flour and barley, allowing it to sail after finding "no criminal offence committed", a senior judicial source told Reuters. The ship, the Laodicea, remains unable to sail for...
WRAPUP 5-"Relief for the world" as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it...
WRAPUP 3-Turkey says ship carrying first Ukrainian grain on track for safe arrival
ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia's invasion blocked exports more than five months ago is on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday night, Turkey said, amid Ukrainian fears it could still run into problems. The vessel's departure on...
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
