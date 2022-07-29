ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UPDATE 3-Flour docked in Lebanon not stolen from Ukraine, source at importing firm says

 4 days ago
Agriculture Online

First Ukraine grain ship will anchor off Istanbul on Tuesday -minister

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine under a safe passage agreement will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200 GMT on Tuesday for a joint inspection, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. Akar was speaking in an interview with Turkey's...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. "The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war

ODESA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Kremlin says first grain ship to leave Odesa 'very positive' news

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that news of the first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine's port of Odesa under a deal brokered by Turkey was "very positive". The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left Odesa today with a cargo of corn, bound for Beirut, Lebanon. Odesa, along...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.N. secretary-general welcomes departure of first grain ship from Ukraine

GENEVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Lebanon, saying he hoped many more would follow, his spokesperson said in a statement. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni left for foreign markets...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday. He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role, grain ship nearing Turkey

(Adds first Ukraine grain ship nearing Turkey) * Ukraine consults US in using HIMAR rocket systems-official. * Comment spurs Kremlin to accuse US of direct involvement. * No immediate comment from White House or Pentagon. * First wartime Ukraine grain export ship nears Turkey. * Grain exports unblocked under U.N.-brokered...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident

UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was "deeply...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 5-"Relief for the world" as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 3-Turkey says ship carrying first Ukrainian grain on track for safe arrival

ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia's invasion blocked exports more than five months ago is on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday night, Turkey said, amid Ukrainian fears it could still run into problems. The vessel's departure on...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
AGRICULTURE

