Real Estate Startup Nada Closes $8.1 Million Seed Round

Tim Ryan Announces Retirement. After 33 years with Fox 4 and 27 years of doing the morning show there, he announced this morning that he is retiring. His last day on the air will be the 26th. We’ll have more on this at some point. Tim is one of my favorite TV hosts in town, and a run that long deserves recognition. Just like Tim himself, his retirement announcement was understated and short. Not many people know that Tim is only 5 foot 4; the camera adds 6 inches. I’m kidding, of course. Tim is actually 5 foot 5.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO