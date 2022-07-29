www.blockislandtimes.com
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Savory No Bean Chili Recipe
There's just something about chili that is so comforting and soul-warming. When it comes to cooking chili, we all know that there are plenty of different recipes out there. However, there are not a ton recipes that accommodates people who don't really love beans. This dish is packed full of flavor thanks to a melody of spices, and it's sure to curb your appetite because it also comes with a healthy serving of ground beef — but no beans to be seen!
One Green Planet
How to Make Vegan Copycat Panera Cheddar Broccoli Sourdough Soup
Are you ready to learn how to make the most impressive and delicious soup? This Panera copycat cream of cheddar broccoli soup is not vegan and looks remarkably like the original! Although this recipe looks complicated, it is easy to make and packed with wholesome nutrients. It’s creamy, cheesy, comforting, and a much healthier alternative to the famous Panera version. This soup is served uniquely in a bread bowl and sprinkled with shredded vegan cheese and a garnish of cilantro.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
The Daily South
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
How To Cut a Tomato for Salads, Sandwiches, and More
If you’re just cutting tomatoes up to cook them (in tomato sauce, for example), how you do it isn’t that big of a deal, as long as you end up with the size of pieces you desire. But if you are cutting up tomatoes to serve fresh, let me walk you through the best ways to do it so that you end up with perfect pieces that stay together, whether you want to cut a beautiful heirloom tomato into slices for sandwiches or wedges for salads, or if you want to halve or quarter small tomatoes like cherry or grape tomatoes to toss into a fresh pasta dish.
Chicken skewers with zucchini, squash: An easy weeknight recipe
Weeknights can be busy, and we get that shortcut meals are a win. But you can make dinner on the fly without compromising flavor. Case in point: These chicken skewers with zucchini, tomato, onion and squash, that only take about 10 minutes to prepare and another 15 minutes to cook.
How To Make Keto Pancakes: Recipes Worth Cooking
This keto pancakes recipe is gluten-free, low carb, sugar-free, and perfect alongside any toppings. Plus, you can make them with just 7 ingredients and in 15 minutes (5 minutes prep, 10 minutes to cook). Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients...
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
Keto Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken recipe combines cheese, wine, and garlic, to deliver immense flavor. With large chunks of chicken and soft mushrooms, this dish will fill stomachs with its savory gooey goodness. This dish can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above...
Blueberry Galette: A Rustic Dessert
(simply-delicious-food.com) If you're wary of pie crusts, there is an easy alternative: the galette. Truth be told, I prefer galettes to pies. I love the rustic look and taste of the French pastry, as well as the fact that you can vary the ingredients to make a galette into a hearty sweet dessert or a savory meal. Best of all, it's almost impossible to mess up a galette. Pie crusts take a light touch—not so with the durable yet flaky galette. As one chef put it, they're "ugly-beautiful."
Dog Accidently Catches Fish Eating Bread Off The Dock
There’s just something awesome about seeing any dog video. I mean, who doesn’t love a good dog? If you don’t, I certainly don’t trust ya. There’s something even better about seeing a dog do something so hilarious that it even surprises them. This good boy...
Food Network
The Magic of Tinned Fish
Tuna fish sandwiches aren’t exactly trendy fare, but a new wave of tinned fish has arrived — and suddenly seafood in a can is cool again. The options are next-level: mussels in a smoky fennel tomato sauce, salmon with Sichuan chili crisp, lemon-caper mackerel — packaged in beautifully designed tins like little gifts to seafood lovers everywhere. Shelf-stable fish has been around for more than a century, but now it has a new fan base thanks to companies like Scout and Fishwife, which launched in 2020. More stores are stocking fun options, and sales have soared over the past year. Snack right from the can, or dive into these recipes from our test kitchen.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BUTTERSCOTCH POTATO CHIP TREATS
These butterscotch potato chip treats couldn’t possibly be easier to put together, and they are DELICIOUS! If you like sweet and salty, you’ll love them. Every time I’ve served these little treats, they have lasted all of two minutes. They require just four ingredients and very little time to prepare. They are the perfect sweet addition to any meal, gathering, potluck, etc.
Ranking Cuts Of Steak By Tenderness, From Toughest To Most Tender
Steak has almost always had a place at the American table, whether it's on the menu at diners or Michelin-starred restaurants. Even at home, steak is often served with real fanfare. So, what keeps us collectively picking up the steak knife again and again?. Well, most would define a great...
Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.
People
Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken
The Food Network star shares a fast weeknight dinner from her new cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! "It’s sweet, sticky chicken and veggies with charred and caramelized edges—and it’s done on a sheet pan in about 30 minutes. What’s not to love?" Ree Drummond...
Claudia Roden’s recipe for chicken tray bake with olives and boiled lemon
The enticing aromas of mingled garlic, turmeric and ginger here are the same as those that waft over the food stalls every night in Place Djemaa el Fna, the great square in Marrakech that during the day is taken over by Berber musicians, storytellers, comedians, fire eaters and snake charmers.
Is Popcorn More Nutritious Than Chips? A Dietitian Weighs In
A dietitian explains if popcorn is healthier than chips, and tips for buying both chips and popcorn when the craving for something crunchy and savory strikes.
