Red Report: Erik Chinander's goal for Nebraska this season? More sacks and turnovers

NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Nebraska’s quarterbacks have talent, but Mark Whipple wants to shape their minds first
Mark Whipple stood with hands on hips as six men in green jerseys flung passes to tight ends and receivers. The man with white hair and a black pullover didn’t move much over 30 minutes inside Hawks Championship Center. His eyes did, though. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks...
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
SOS Seniors season ends in loss at state
WISNER – Through three and a half innings Monday night, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels held a 2-1 lead over Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in an elimination game at the Class C state tournament. However, DCB rallied to tie the game in the home half of the fourth, then scored two in the fifth and another in the sixth to hold on and end the Rebels’ season in a 5-2 loss.
Haley Hoarty returns home to coach Panther volleyball
GENEVA – Not so long ago, Haley Hoarty donned the black and purple of Fillmore Central, suiting up for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball and track during her high school career until her graduation in 2012. After a stint at Milford, Hoarty returned to Geneva as a junior high...
SOS Seniors still alive at Class C state
WISNER – After two days at the Class C Seniors state tournament, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels remain in the hunt. SOS dropped its state opener to Pender on Saturday before staving off elimination in Sunday’s 14-5 win over Valentine. The Rebels took on DCB in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday evening.
Fair time once again
It’s fair time. The York County Fair begins later this week, which means the Nebraska State Fair is the end of the month. When I worked for the state tourism office, I was in charge of having our booth staffed at the state fair. I had a nickname for the fair at the time -- “The Four-Letter F Word.” It was called that because I had such a hard time getting people to work a shift. That included my own co-workers. I ended up covering a lot of shifts myself, and I got pretty tired of all the odd questions I would get. People would ask me if I got paid for this job, and there were lots of comments about how flat Nebraska was.
Business Beat -- Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock . . . Miller keeps them running
Clocks and watches have a definitive sound… tick-tock, tick-tock. But what happens when your clock or watch only goes tick and not tock; or maybe they don’t even get that far. That’s when you call Michael Miller at his About Time business located at 806 N. Florida to get them running again.
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
Village board candidate rosters set for 2022 General Election
YORK – The deadline has come and gone for incumbents and non-incumbents seeking to run for seats on their local village boards in this year’s election cycle. Incumbents’ deadline was July 15 and non-incumbents’ deadline arrived on Monday, Aug. 1. Now the lists of candidates are...
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
From groupie to Gorat’s: Omaha waitress reflects on her place in rock n’ roll world
OMAHA — Rita Kucirek kneels on the floor in her Omaha basement, flipping through an old photo album. Between photos of her teenage self posing with family members and laughing with friends, familiar faces appear. There’s Rita meeting Ozzy Osbourne. Rita hugging Tommy Lee. Rita chatting with Steven Tyler....
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in York, NE
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Man caught with 1,420 pounds of pot in York County pleads not guilty
YORK – Christopher Graves, 44, with addresses in Arizona and Oregon, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he was caught with 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County. His arraignment was held in York County District Court. A deputy with the sheriff’s department...
Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County. She was sentenced for...
Woman dies, four others injured in four-vehicle crash in Saunders County
One woman died and four other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday just south of Fremont. The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 77 between Nebraska 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a 2020 Mazda was...
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (4) updates to this series since Updated 50 min ago.
Warrant issued for former NCCW inmate after failure to appear for assault sentencing
YORK – An arrest warrant was issued for Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), who has been convicted of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and failed to show up for sentencing. She was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of York man for illegal guns
YORK – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a York man for having illegal guns. George Martin, 50, of York has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1D felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction.
Newly listed homes for sale in the York area
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
