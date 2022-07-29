Dodgers Carry a Ridiculous Expected Playoff Chance Percentage

www.dodgersnation.com
Dodgers vs Giants: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Picks for August 2
Now that the dust has settled on another MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers can refocus on the task at hand. LA will play the second game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, hoping to win their sixth-consecutive game against their arch rivals. Tyler Anderson, one of the...
Dodgers News: LA Calling Up Slugging Prospect Miguel Vargas
The trade deadline is over, and the Dodgers are basically rolling with the same regulars for the rest of the year. They did add in slugger Joey Gallo, but aside from that, it seemed like their main goal was to clear out the 40-man roster. They did that by trading away Mitch White and Jake Lamb.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Dodgers News: Mitch White Traded to the Blue Jays
The Dodgers continue to make moves this afternoon. With the deadline minutes away, it was announced that Mitch White was on his way out the door. White is being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a deal that looks to be including minor leaguers only. White has been pretty...
Dodgers News: Jake Lamb Traded to the Seattle Mariners
The Dodgers are relatively active at the trade deadline today. But it has yet to be in a way that fans were hoping for. So far, their biggest move was trading for slugger Joey Gallo. They landed him in a deal with the Yankees earlier today. But they just traded...
Dodgers Rumors: Padres Add Another Bat, Pick Up Brandon Drury
The Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target just ahead of the trade deadline. Today, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that San Diego is matching up with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire infielder Brandon Drury. The journeyman utility man is in the midst of a...
Dodgers News: Padres Officially Land Juan Soto in Megadeal With the Nationals
The good news is that Dodgers fans can finally start wondering where Juan Soto is going to end up at the deadline. The bad news is that he is coming to the National League West to play for the Padres. The deal was announced today with the trade deadline coming up at 3 PM pacific time. And it’s a massive one.
Dodgers Roster: LA Primed to Add More WAR Than Any Juan Soto Trade Could
The Dodgers lost out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The superstar outfielder is heading to San Diego to join a now much better than they were Padres team. While it’s easy to be bummed that the boys in blue aren’t picking up another generational talent at the trade deadline, there’s enough reason to still be plenty ok with where the club is at.
MLB World Reacts to Juan Soto, Eric Hosmer Trade Drama
For the moment, the megadeal involving Juan Soto and the Padres is very much in limbo. All eyes in MLB are waiting to hear back on what will happen with the deal as the 2 National League teams are trying to figure out a way to make it official. But...
Dodgers Trade Deadline 2022: A Journal As Moves Happen
This will be our fifth Trade Deadline season where we tracked each move, or even strong rumors, during the day. This will be published early then updated throughout the day with the latest news at the top. To get you started we have an article at Dodgers 2080 about the...
Dodgers News: Padres Reportedly Land Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal
The biggest chip of the trade deadline might have just fallen. The Dodgers were heavily in on Juan Soto along with the Cardinals. Both of those teams stepped up their offers in a big way over the weekend, but it appears that it was not enough to land him. The...
Dodgers Rumors: Los Angeles Has Checked in on RHP Pablo Lopez
The clock is ticking and time is running out for the Dodgers to make some sort of move. Juan Soto is obviously the biggest name if you’ve been following along, but it feels like the leader in that race changes by the hour. Andrew Friedman and his front office team may decide to switch things up and go after other names before it’s too late.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pivot to Ian Happ if They Do Not Land Juan Soto
Happy trade deadline day everyone, it’s going to be pretty wild. With the Dodgers in on a few names around the league, there is a high expectation that they make at least one splash. And while many are hoping that splash comes in the form of Juan Soto, there could very well be others.
Dodgers: Hot Stove Heats Up as LA Plays the Waiting Game; Outman’s Trade Value Goes Up | Blue Heaven Podcast
All the latest Dodgers trade rumors and rumblings with less than 24 hours until the trade deadline. The guys discuss the biggest name linked to LA, Juan Soto, and weigh the positives and potential negatives that come with adding a talent of his caliber. Before all that, we first break...
Dodgers Post Game: Max Muncy Powers LA to Fifth Straight Win Over Giants
The Dodgers started the month of August with the same dominance they showed in July. After going 21-5 over the last 31 days, the Dodgers flew to San Francisco in hopes of of winning their fifth-consecutive game against the Giants. They did just that, as a 8-2 win over their division rivals set the tone for a pivotal series.
Dodgers News: Watch Max Muncy Hit Home Run to Spark Offensive Explosion
The Dodgers can strike at all ends of their star studded lineup and their NL leading 68 wins shows exactly what they are capable of when firing on all cylinders. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have pulled their weight all season long in the most crucial moments, but it’s no reason to sleep on the rest of the lineup.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Increases Trade Offer as Juan Soto Sweepstakes Intensify
There are few dates on the MLB calendar more invigorating than the Trade Deadline. Deals can be struck in a matter of hours, and the playoff implications make for some incredible drama. A few major deals have already been struck, including some targets that the Dodgers were after themselves, but the big fish is still out there for the taking.
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Injury Updates on Brusdar Graterol and Edwin Rios
Despite acquiring veteran reliever Chris Martin to help out in the late innings for the remainder of the season, the Dodgers are still waiting on Brusdar Graterol to make a return, which doesn’t look as soon as expected. The 23-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Juan Soto Trade Market is LA ‘or bust’
The month of July was dominated by Juan Soto trade rumors, and at the moment, it appears that the first two days of August will be as well. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd (3PM PT), and at the time of this article, the Nationals still haven’t dealt Soto. Insiders believe the Soto market is down to three teams: the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and the Padres.
Dodgers News: There is No Plan to Bench Max Muncy Amid Rough Season
Amidst a period of change and adjustments leading up to the trade deadline, Dave Roberts claims he’s “sticking with his guns” by keeping Max Muncy in the Dodgers’ starting lineup. Despite the lack of contact and power from the veteran, the LA manager is holding out...
