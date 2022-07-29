Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers

krod.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso Coffee Shops That’ll Help You Survive The Morning
Ahh coffee...the fuel that drives most of us in the morning. It's usually the difference between a great day & an awful, "leave me alone" kind of day. Now of course we can always go to a Starbucks, Dutch Bros or Dunkin to get a coffee. But I took to...
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
Too Early for Halloween? Not for Spirit – Halloween Stores to Open in August in El Paso
Lovers of Halloween décor rejoice; you about to be dropping dollars. Spirit Halloween, the seasonal pop-up where you can buy plastic vampire fangs, sexy pumpkin costumes, and a large assortment of spooky indoor and outdoor decorations, is opening its stores in El Paso in the coming weeks. Their late-summer...
3 Popular El Paso Eateries Appear In New Issue Of Plate Magazine
Congratulations to three El Paso restaurants, ELEMI, L&J Cafe, and Gussie's Tamales & Bakery, on being featured in the latest issue of Plate Magazine. El Paso Proud: ELEMI, L&J Cafe, and Gussie's Tamales & Bakery are all featured in Plate Magazine for its 'Heat and Spicy' issue. Plate Magazine covers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso’s Iconic Blue Flame Building Will Shine White 23 times In Honor Of August 3rd Victims
In less than a week our community will be haunted by the tragic memories from the August 3rd Walmart Shooting, however, the city of El Paso is hoping to make this year’s August 3rd anniversary a day to celebrate and honor the lives lost on that tragic day. HOME’s...
Where in El Paso You Can Watch a Free Outdoor Movie This Weekend
On the lawn, in the park, and at the plaza; movie aficionados who like their movies under the stars have several options this weekend. Here’s where to pack a picnic, blankets, and lawn chairs, and hang with family and friends in the glow of an inflatable movie screen while enjoying a free outdoor flick this Friday and Saturday.
Families Are Invited To Immunize El Paso’s Vaccine Outreach Clinic Before Start of School
Well, Summer vacation has come and gone. *sadness* And it’s time for the little ones to get back to school. The weeks leading up to a back-to-school week are stressful for parents as they have to buy their children new uniforms, school supplies, and…. UPDATED SHOT RECORDS & PHYSICALS!
You Belong: Central El Paso Mural Celebrates Unity Between El Paso & Juarez
There is a new mural in Central El Paso and it’s shining light on the beautiful relationship El Paso has with our sister city, Juarez. After a year of planning and designing mural artist, Kelsey Kilcrease, was proud to unveil her passion project, the “You Belong” mural that sits on a wall right outside of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, Inc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Downtown El Paso 3D Balloon Mural Getting Painted Over
Albert “Tino” Ortega has made a name for himself in the El Paso art scene with his series of life-like Mylar balloon murals that can be found in various parts of the city. As of June, he was up to eleven. But his goal of creating a total of 23 will take a step back as the installment prominently displayed downtown is about to get painted over.
Locomotive Scoring Drought Continues as Club Drops Third Straight
El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their third consecutive match on Saturday night losing to Louisville City FC by the score of 1-0 at Southwest University Park. Possibly more concerning than losing three matches in row is the fact that the Locos have failed to score a lone goal in each of those matches, totaling 270 minutes without being able to find the back of the net.
Enjoy Traditional Jewish Food At Temple Mount Sinai First-Ever Jewish Food Festival
Temple Mount Sinai is inviting the community to join them for their first-ever Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, July 31st. “Temple Mount Sinai has been part of this Paso Del Norte Community since 1898. 124 years of History in El Paso Texas,” said event organizers. The festival will include...
El Paso Businesses Jump On The “Little Miss” Meme Trend
What was once an adorable children’s cartoon is now a viral internet trend that is showcasing the insecurities and toxic traits of all of us and I am LIVING FOR IT!. So, The Mr. Men characters were created back in 1971 as part of a series of books that featured yellow creatures with wiggly arms on the cover with the name of these characters being “Mr. Tickle.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plaza Outdoor Returns to Downtown El Paso This Weekend with ‘Rocky Horror’
The Plaza Classic Film Festival’s Plaza Outdoor series returns this weekend for the first of two weekends of free movies and concerts just down the street from the Plaza Theatre. And it would not be complete without the annual open-air showing of the granddaddy of interactive movies: The Rocky...
Health Concerns Forces Viva! El Paso To Cancel Weekend Shows
Due to health concerns, Viva El Paso has canceled its weekend performances. If your plans included heading out to catch one of Viva El Paso's performances this weekend, you might want to trade in your tickets for another show because the Friday and Saturday shows have been canceled. Viva! El...
Shake Yo Groove Thang with Fungi Mungle This Week at Cool Canyon Nights
Cool Canyon Nights will be the place to shake yo groove thang this week. Disco down to the groovy sounds of Fungi Mungle; the band that put the boogie in oogie and the fun in funk is going to help you get the weekend started this Thursday, July 28, at Cool Canyon Nights.
El Pasoans React To Video Of Socorro Police Officer Hitting Dog
A video circulating online has many dog and non-dog owners pretty upset with a local law enforcement officer. The video in question was recently shared on El Paso’s FitFam Instagram account. It shows what appears to be a Socorro police officer outside of a home with a dog on a leash.
New Interactive Murder Mystery Debuts at Central El Paso Haunted Themed Restaurant
Paranormal enthusiasts looking for a scary good steak dinner with a side of mystery can take their boo to a Central El Paso haunt that’s getting rave reviews for both. Monteleone’s Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant is a motel-themed Italian steakhouse where one can have dinner while participating in a murder mystery.
El Paso Streetcar Finds Success With Fun Family Weekend Tours
The El Paso Streetcar has succeeded with various tours giving El Pasoans a fun experience while discovering something new. Last year, the El Paso Streetcar began offering different tours to attract riders while providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours. The ghost tours, in particular, have been...
St. Anthony’s Bazaar, San Lorenzo Fiesta among El Paso Kermes Making a Comeback
Summer time in El Paso is traditionally kermes time in El Paso. Before Covid brought everything to a screeching halt, Catholic church bazaars routinely consisted of one weekend kermes after another from June through September. After a year of drive-thrus and cancellations, church bazaars are making a comeback, and cake...
Hear Two El Paso Tik Tok Stars & Local Artists Touring Europe
Every Sunday afternoon, from 5 to 7pm, 95.5 KLAQ plays two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this: Q Connected. This week we'll be hearing from some artists that are gaining attention...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0