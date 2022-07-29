Block Island Inshore Fishing Tourney a growing success

www.blockislandtimes.com
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
Turnto10.com
Hunting permits available for summer deer season
(WJAR) — Deer hunting permits went on sale in Rhode Island on Monday, according to the state Department of Environmental Management. Residents may purchase an antlered or antlerless deer permit for $13 online; for non-residents, the online cost is $26.50. Hunters must have the corresponding deer permit in order...
NECN
Sharks Active Off Cape and Islands Saturday: Beaches Closed, 9 Sharks Detected at 1 Buoy
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app,...
ABC6.com
Vessels collide north of Block Island, U.S. Coast Guard says
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a collision just north of Block Island Monday morning. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that two vessels collided at about 6 a.m. No one from either boat fell into the water. No injuries were reported.
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
rinewstoday.com
Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island
Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Turnto10.com
U.S. Coast Guard responds to collision north of Block Island
(WJAR) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it responded to a collision north of Block Island on Monday morning. The Coast Guard told NBC 10 that two vessels collided around 6:00 a.m. No injuries were reported, and no one fell into the water.
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Turnto10.com
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
ABC6.com
McKee announces new child tax rebate for eligible Rhode Island households
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a new child tax rebate Tuesday for eligible households in Rhode Island. McKee was joined by Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Sen. Lou DiPalma, and Rep. Lauren Carson at the Florence Gray Center. In June, the governor signed the state budget which...
NECN
Threat for Scattered Showers in Southern New England Monday
July 2022 is in the books and as we stand Monday, it will go down in history as the third warmest and fourth driest! Not the type of records we'd like to see, since much of the region is experiencing a severe drought, but unfortunately something we may have to get used to going forward with our ever changing climate.
McKee calls for relief after RI Energy proposes 47% rate hike
Rhode Island Energy — previously known as National Grid — proposed a 47 percent rate increase last month.
ecori.org
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, warn public to protect themselves
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
whatsupnewp.com
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Looking for the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island? Here’s a look at the total percent positive per week, new hospital admissions per week, new cases per 100,000 population by week, total positive cases/fatalities/tests, and more. Update – As of April 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Department of...
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
Barrington family forced from their home amidst rising Rhode Island rent
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates and inflation continue to rise in the Ocean State, some are being driven from their homes. Barbara and Jack Ringland of Barrington are now looking for a new home, after their rent went from $950 to $1800. Jack explained he received a letter,...
Ready-to-eat wraps recalled due to listeria risk
The wraps were sold at stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.
