ROUTINE TESTING of emergency outdoor warning sirens on Monday, Aug. 1

The Lafayette Youth Advisory Commission (LYAC) meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The purpose and mission of LYAC is to engage Lafayette youth in outreach, advisory, and educational opportunities through solutions-based discourse and action in their community, and reciprocally to promote understanding in the greater community as to the importance of youth leadership and civic participation. The commission may make recommendations to City Council, based on research and community-based dialogue, on youth-related issues and other relevant topics.

