Amid the Indiana abortion debate, the Indiana Hospital Association calls for physician protections

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill shifted Monday to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal. Significant disagreement included whether...
VIDEO: Indiana Senators chased by protestors following passage of abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Tempers flared Saturday afternoon inside the Indiana Statehouse after the state senate narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban. Pro-abortion rights protestors were stationed outside the chamber all day chanting and booing and could be heard inside the chamber. Following the vote, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor was...
Indiana State Senate passes bill banning nearly all instances of abortions
During the special session in Indianapolis, abortion rights supporters demonstrated outside the senate chambers.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Senate passes Senate Bill 2 to help increase supportive funding for expecting mothers
The Indiana Senate passed an amended version of fiscal matters Senate Bill 2 into law on Friday with a vote of 46-1-3. The bill establishes the Hoosier Families First Fund and allocates $45 million towards efforts assisting pregnant people and works to increase access to foster care support and contraception.
Ukrainian-American family in Indiana grows sunflowers as symbol of resistance
The sunflower is the Ukrainian national flower. In Indiana, a Ukrainian-American family’s backyard is home to a potential record-breaking sunflower. As the Ukrainian spirit flower keeps reaching the sky, it’s a reminder of the same spirit. Alyssa Ivanson shares more.
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
SCORE looking for volunteers in a number of positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If helping people in your community start businesses sounds exciting to you, then you may want to look into SCORE. SCORE is a non-profit organization that works with people wanting to start their own business. Volunteers offer mentorship to help make their business succeed. Right...
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures. “We were...
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Indiana's legal fight highlights the absurdity of the transgender movement
Indiana is mired in a legal fight over transgender athletes, and every detail is more absurd than the last. The state’s ban on men and boys playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court. A federal judge ruled that a 10-year-old boy must be allowed to rejoin his girls’ softball team, not even a month after Indiana’s ban took effect. The law was passed over the veto of GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who ludicrously claimed back in March that the current policies put in place by the state made the law unnecessary, because no male athletes had tried to compete in women’s sports before.
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees
Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
Senate passes inflation relief plan in 40-4 vote
INDIANAPOLIS — After discussing its abortion bill for hours, the Indiana Senate wasted little time in passing its version of an inflation relief plan. The Senate approved Senate Bill 3 in a 40-4 vote Saturday. Discussion on the bill was brief. The Senate plan differs significantly from the House...
Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
Indianapolis Public Schools must redraw school board districts
The Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners must redraw its electoral districts due to population shifts within the district boundary. This redistricting will impact which neighborhoods are represented by a specific school board seat in the 2024 election. IPS has seven elected school board members — five reside in districts...
Indiana State Fair keeps ‘no weapons’ policy despite permitless carry law
INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite Indiana’s new permitless carry law, the state fair that opens Friday will continue its “no weapons” policy, says the chief marketing and sales officer for the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Anna Whelchel said Thursday, “We do have magnetometers at all of our entry...
