One Injured in Pursuit Crash on Sherman Way [Canoga Park, CA]

www.laweekly.com
Related
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked Times Square slashing
NEW YORK -- A suspect in a slashing in Times Square is under arrest.It happened Sunday.Officers took 30-year-old Anthony Evans into custody Tuesday morning.Police say surveillance video shows Evans walk up behind a woman along Seventh Avenue and slash her on the hand with a box cutter.It was an unprovoked attack.
Comments / 0