Four-star forward Devin Royal is down to three schools

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Ohio State's Cade Stover on 2022 Buckeyes: 'This is the best team I've had since I've been here'
There have been some outstanding teams in recent Ohio State history. The most obvious this century are the Buckeyes' two national title teams (2002 and 2014), but there are other teams that certainly were talented and came close, but couldn't quite bring home the championship. One of those was in...
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?
On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes in the mix for a local recruit
The Ohio State basketball team is continuing to have a very busy offseason on the recruiting trail. A local recruit the Buckeye basketball program has been targeting cut his list to three schools, and Ohio State is one of the three remaining schools on his list. Devin Royal is a...
Eleven Warriors
Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023
Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit
It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are. This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes. "First and foremost I would like to thank the man above...
Eleven Warriors
Rakim Jarrett, Graham Mertz and Other Former Ohio State Targets Recall Being Recruited by Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days
While the primary purpose of Big Ten Media Days is to look forward to the upcoming season, it’s also an opportunity to look back at how each player got there. Before each of the players selected to represent their schools at this year’s event became stars for their current teams, they were once high school football players who had to choose where they wanted to go to school.
RELATED PEOPLE
buckeyesports.com
BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree
This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
wdrb.com
WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusnavigator.com
Johnnie’s Tavern Is The Best Kept Secret In Columbus
Over the river, through the woods, and across the railroad tracks, you’ll find an unassuming bar called Johnnie’s Tavern. This spot has long been hailed by locals as one of the best dive bars in the city, and for good reason. The tavern is older. There are no...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus
This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Driving Homemade Vehicle Gets Pulled Over in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man who is good with his hands created a makeshift recreational style vehicle and took it for a drive, Law enforcement shortly afterward pulled him over. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office, on 7/27/2022 at 1726 hours while on patrol in a marked cruiser I observed a black homemade recreation style vehicle, similar to a go-cart, traveling northbound on South Bridge Street. The vehicle was traveling on the shoulder of the roadway, traveling northbound on the southbound side. Sgt. McGoye and I performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, stopping the vehicle just north of Lunbeck Road.
Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0