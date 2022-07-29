Spain heatwave: PM tells workers to stop wearing ties to save energy

www.bbc.com
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Russia's cutoff of energy supplies is forcing Germany to restart oil power generation as natural gas becomes scarce
Munich is aiming to diversify away from natural gas with Moscow's hand on the tap and dwindling supplies, and will turn to oil power generation.
AOL Corp
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore react as climate change bakes Europe with record heat
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, two of the world's leading voices in the fight against climate change, reacted Tuesday to the record-setting heat wave and wildfires gripping Europe. With temperature records being smashed in parts of the United Kingdom and France, Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist, warned that the worst...
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
BERLIN (AP) — Rising concern over the impact of a potential Russian gas cutoff is fueling the debate in Germany over whether the country should switch off its last three nuclear power plants as planned at the end of this year. The door to some kind of extension appeared...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies
An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
A life hack that’s thousands of years old could help humans better adapt to record-setting heat waves
Sleep experts support trying a siesta as heat waves hit around the world, saying the practice can help regulate the body temperature and leave you more refreshed.
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
Killing prisoners for transplants: Forced organ harvesting in China
Organ transplantation is a life-saving therapy for millions of patients and one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. However, a limited supply of donor organs, paired with a massive demand for transplants, has fuelled the global organ trafficking industry which exploits poor, underprivileged and persecuted members of society as a source of organs to be purchased by wealthy transplant tourists. Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning. China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience. This practice is...
‘Soon the world will be unrecognisable’: is it still possible to prevent total climate meltdown?
The publication of Bill McGuire’s latest book, Hothouse Earth, could not be more timely. Appearing in the shops this week, it will be perused by sweltering customers who have just endured record high temperatures across the UK and now face the prospect of weeks of drought to add to their discomfort.
As heat waves kill thousands, Biden's office for climate health risks is broke
SOMSERSET, Mass. — As deadly heat waves bear down across the globe, the Biden administration is warning that its office for dealing with climate change’s health impacts has no money. President Joe Biden, in his first year in office, created an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity...
BBC
Drug addict Kevin - It was horrible being revived
The latest statistics on drug-related deaths in Scotland show the number of people who died last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first decrease in eight years. However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe. Here, one recovering addict tells of his near...
Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia
When the new federal parliament opened last week, a record number of female politicians took their seats: 38% in the House of Representatives and 57% in the Senate. This changing of the guard, with women at the forefront, brings an opportunity to accelerate Australia’s efforts on climate change. The major parties were virtually silent on the issues of gender equity and climate change throughout the 2022 election campaign. Yet, both issues proved to be turning points for the Australian electorate. Climate change – one of the key platforms on which the teal candidates successfully campaigned - is central to Prime Minister...
‘It’s plunder’: Mexico desperate for water while drinks companies use billions of litres
As drought grips cities like Monterrey, people queue with buckets for brackish water. But Coca-Cola and other firms are still extracting groundwater
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia accuses US of direct role in Ukraine war
Russia has accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time. A spokesperson for Moscow's defence ministry alleged the US was approving targets for American-made Himars artillery used by Kyiv's forces. Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov said intercepted calls between Ukrainian officials revealed the link....
Australia could run out of GAS as 'greedy' exporters send BILLIONS overseas and local prices soar
Anthony Albanese is set to take on Australia's wealthy gas companies as exporters are accused of sending our supplies overseas while we struggle with dire shortages. An Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report on Monday predicted a significant gas shortfall next year that will further drive up spiking energy prices.
BBC
Ukraine war: First grain ship leaves and the thoughts of rural Russians
There was cautious optimism on Monday as a ship carrying grain sailed out of Ukraine's port of Odesa - the first to do so in months. It was part of an agreement signed by Ukraine and Russia to allow the safe export of the 20-million tonnes of grain that has been trapped in Ukraine's ports since Russia invaded in February.
Climate scientist says total climate breakdown is now inevitable: 'It is already a different world out there, soon it will be unrecognizable to every one of us'
In his book, "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide," Bill McGuire argues it is too late to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.
