The Lyrics To Beyoncé’s “I’m That Girl” Are Peak Main Character

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
Have Jesse Palmer's Bachelor Nation Casting Ads Gone Too Far?
ABC’s commercials hoping to find new contestants for the franchise have a very different vibe with Jesse Palmer as host. Most of them insult the fans’ current partners (or lack thereof) in increasingly unhinged ways. And Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of these aggressive ads.
Megan And MGK Might Want Some Punk-Rock Babies In The Future
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problems showing the world how they feel about each other. From drinking each other’s blood to chaining themselves together, the couple has pretty much done it all. Next on the list? Growing their punk-rock family... maybe. According to a source, this duo has a lot planned for their future, but do Megan and MGK want kids together? Here’s what I know.
Demi Updated Her Pronouns, And Her Explanation Was So Special
Over a year since Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and began using they/them pronouns, the singer has now announced she’s gone back to using she/her. “I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” Lovato told the Spout Podcast in an Aug. 1 interview while promoting her upcoming Holy Fvck album.
Sadie Sink Was Initially Told She Was Too Old To Play Max, At Age 14
Can you imagine Max Mayfield played by anyone but Sadie Sink? Me neither, but casting directors from Stranger Things originally didn’t see her in the role, and for a pretty shocking reason. In a recent interview, Sadie Sink revealed she was told she was too old to play Max in her Stranger Things audition, even though the actor was only 14 at the time.
Angelina And Brad Had The Sweetest Reactions To Their Daughter Zahara’s College Plans
On Sunday, Aug. 31, Angelina Jolie announced that her oldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, will is heading to Spelman College. The Eternals star shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a photo of the 17-year-old with her new classmates. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the shot.
Britney Spears' Memoir Is Reportedly Done, But It's Facing A Publication Problem
After Britney Spears signed a deal to publish a memoir in February, fans have been eagerly awaiting the tell-all. After all, the book is expected to dish all the details about the singer’s life, including her challenging relationship with her family and the end of her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021. Though Britney Spears’ memoir is reportedly finished, it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer to actually get your hands on a copy. Here’s why Britney Spears’ finished memoir doesn’t have a release date yet.
Kete’s Reportedly Still Going Strong Despite Being Long-Distance
Maintaining a relationship when you have a busy career can be difficult, but keeping the romance alive when your job brings you to the other side of the world? That can feel nearly impossible. Luckily, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to have figured it out and are reportedly stronger than ever even though Davidson is currently based in Australia for work. So how do Kardashian and Davidson make long-distance work? Here’s a hint: It involves a lot of FaceTime.
Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend
Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.
Thanks To Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Is Fully On Board With “Husband Jeans”
Trends emerge, fade, and return with a vengeance faster than most people can keep track of. But when they do, one thing's for sure: Everyone's got an opinion. In Elite Daily's Style series IMHO, we'll serve you the details, along with some not-so-humble opinions, on the viral style trends lighting up the Internet. Below, actor, philanthropist, and style icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives her hot takes on one of the most divisive article of clothing in fashion history: the denim jean.
KJ Apa Shaved Off His Riverdale Hair And He Looks So Different Now
With Riverdale preparing to take its final bow, it’s time for the cast to say goodbye to the characters they have played for 7 seasons... and the requisite hairstyles that came along with them. Letting go of Archie Andrews meant that KJ Apa could finally get rid of the character’s signature red hair. Instead of dying his hair back to his natural brunette roots, Apa took a more extreme route by buzzing it all off. This calls for a moment of silence. Even though I’ll miss the red locks, it’s understandable for Apa to start fresh now that he’s not glued to Archie’s look. Still, it was pretty surprising to see KJ Apa with his Riverdale Archie hair shaved off when he debuted the new look on Instagram.
