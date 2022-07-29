The Lyrics To Beyoncé’s “I’m That Girl” Are Peak Main Character

With Riverdale preparing to take its final bow, it’s time for the cast to say goodbye to the characters they have played for 7 seasons... and the requisite hairstyles that came along with them. Letting go of Archie Andrews meant that KJ Apa could finally get rid of the character’s signature red hair. Instead of dying his hair back to his natural brunette roots, Apa took a more extreme route by buzzing it all off. This calls for a moment of silence. Even though I’ll miss the red locks, it’s understandable for Apa to start fresh now that he’s not glued to Archie’s look. Still, it was pretty surprising to see KJ Apa with his Riverdale Archie hair shaved off when he debuted the new look on Instagram.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO