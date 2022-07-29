Kranj, Slovenia becomes Colorado Springs’ sister city

The City of Colorado Springs announced today that Kranj, Slovenia will become its newest sister city. Kranj will join Fujiyoshida, Japan; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Nuevo Casas Gandes, Mexico; Canterbury-Bankstown, Australia; and Ancient Olympia Greece.

“Colorado Springs has a long history of developing strong relationships through Sister Cities International, and it is my pleasure to welcome delegates from our newest sister city, Kranj, Slovenia, to Colorado Springs this week,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Our cities share a passion for sports, plus panoramic mountain views with Kranj in the Slovenian Alps and Colorado Springs on the front range of the Rocky Mountains. We enthusiastically look forward to developing our friendship while engaging on joint efforts to boost our economies and tourism through shared academic and sport programs.”

"It is an honor to become a sister city with Colorado Springs. With a population of 57,000 people, Kranj is thrilled to be recognized by representatives of the most influential country in the world,” said Kranj Mayor Matjaž Rakovec. "As home to world-class sports infrastructure and elite athletes that train in Kranj and represent Slovenian on the world's largest stage, I look forward to working alongside Colorado Springs - Olympic City USA. I believe our cities can build a relationship that will strenghthen our economies and reinforce our concepts of sustainability. We are entering into a very promising story together.”

Launched in 1962 with its first sister city, Fujiyoshida, Japan, Colorado Springs Sister Cities International engages with our global sister cities to advance world peace, friendship, cultural understanding, and mutual economic reward. Kranj will be the first sister city adopted by Colorado Springs since Ancient Olympia, Greece in 2014. Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/SisterCities to learn more.