Dukes County, MA

Dukes County jail has COVID outbreak

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago
www.mvtimes.com

Martha's Vineyard Times

Rifle minutes deemed insufficient

Following a complaint filed by the Martha’s Vineyard Times, the attorney general’s office found that five sets of the Oak Bluffs select board executive session minutes violated Massachusetts Open Meeting Law. Specifically, the office’s Division of Open Government determined the five sets lacked sufficient detail. The minutes all...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Manter retires from West Tisbury PD

On Sunday, Lt. Jeffrey “Skipper” Manter ceremoniously retired from the West Tisbury Police Department after 47 years of service. The thank yous given to Manter by the town included a parade of law enforcement, fire and EMS vehicles and a tractor driven by Freddy Fisher of Nip and Tuck Farm.
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecod.com

FBI: Falmouth Man Threatened Arizona Election Official

PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. James W. Clark of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston on Friday. The 38-year-ild...
capecod.com

Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash

HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
HARWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Wareham cop pleads to punching senior

A Wareham Police officer on suspension admitted to sufficient facts Monday in Edgartown District Court on a charge of assault and battery amended down from assault and battery on an elder or disabled person. Ryan Turner, 40, of Taunton, was given a continuation without a finding for one year, probation,...
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran

“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
LAKEVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts United States Postal Service employee indicted on theft of money orders, mail fraud, fraudulently obtaining unemployment

BOSTON – A U.S. Postal Service employee has been indicted in connection with allegedly embezzling over $96,000 and for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits. 26-year-old Jamesa Rankins was indicted on one count of theft of government money and three counts of wire fraud. Rankins will appear in federal court in Boston at 3 p.m. today.
BOSTON, MA
wvah.com

Massachusetts woman delivers two sets of identical twins

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman welcomed her quadruplets on Thursday morning after what some are calling a "one in a million pregnancy." Ashely Ness, of Taunton, found out she was unexpectedly having quadruplets during a routine checkup in February. Ultrasounds later revealed she was having two sets...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police

A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
PEMBROKE, MA
WCVB

Fishing boat strikes Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket, Coast Guard confirms

BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Barnstable Patriot

Two top police officers on paid leave, one for a year. Barnstable officials won't say why.

BARNSTABLE — Two high-ranking police officers are out on paid administrative leave, one for nearly a year, because of misconduct allegations. The specifics of the allegations against the two officers are unknown because Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend, Town Manager Mark Ells and Town Council President Matthew Levesque have all declined multiple requests for more information.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into tree in Harwich

HARWICH – A car struck a tree in Harwich around 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Lothrop Avenue south of Great Western Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA

