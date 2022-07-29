Suspect arrested after SWAT situation shut down Gaston County road

www.wbtv.com
Rock Hill road rage shooting suspect arrested
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday. 30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report. Man’s vehicle shot at in […]
WBTV
Man charged with murder after roommate fight left one dead in York Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The York Police Department has charged a man with murder for a homicide that took place last week during a roommate altercation. The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at 12 Hill Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 61-year-old Ira Hayes exiting the end of the driveway with a two-by-four with blood and a visible injury.
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with one occupant firing at the other through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road. When officers arrived, James Brooks, 28, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the...
Police searching for man accused of shooting at another driver in Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a driver who they said shot at another driver in Rock Hill early Sunday morning. A 27-year-old man told officers that while he was stopped at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive, another car cut him off. He then honked his horn, and that was when he said the other driver started shooting at him.
fox46.com
Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
WBTV
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher is being charged with rape and other sex charges with a student, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says. According to deputies, 36-year-old Elizabeth Bailey of Statesville is being charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.
WBTV
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Monroe park over the weekend. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Police...
WBTV
Two arrested, multiple cited after CMPD operation targeting dangerous bike groups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with an operation targeting dangerous bike groups. Police say the operation targeted groups of individuals behaving erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles and participated in organized rides with dozens of participants at a time. On July...
wataugaonline.com
Arrest made in Greenway robbery & assault case
A man wanted for attempted robbery and assault on the Boone Greenway Trail has been arrested in Lincolnton. According to the Boone Police Department, on July 31st, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of Attempted Robbery, two counts of Assault, and one count of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Boone Greenway Trail on July 26th, 2022. In addition to the Robbery warrants, Perez had a probation post-release warrant and had also removed his electronic monitoring device.
fox46.com
Lancaster apartment complex shot into; teen injured
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is recovering from being shot after his apartment complex came under gunfire over the weekend, Lancaster Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at an apartment complex on Carolina Court. BE THE...
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
Lack of resources at York County Coroner’s Office causes delays in death investigations
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A lack of resources in the York County Coroner’s Office is having a ripple effect on criminal investigations and closure for families who have lost loved ones. Autopsies are being conducted nearly three hours away, and it’s a process that the coroner wants to change.
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday. Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired. According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found...
