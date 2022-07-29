ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Spencer Brown had back surgery during offseason

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9Bbw_0gxonwzn00

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown revealed he had offseason back surgery.

Brown, speaking to the Buffalo News, stated that he had the operation done. The report went on to say Brown declined an opportunity to elaborate.

During spring practices, Brown was not in attendance working out. At the time, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott downplayed the issue saying Brown has “got a little something going on that he had a procedure on.”

Brown is currently going through training camp practices. However, he started camp working with the second-team offense because of the time he missed this offseason.

“I don’t want to say he’s behind,” McDermott said from training camp. “I think he would say it’ll be knocking some rust off here a little bit. And we’re going to take it one period and one practice at a time.”

Without Brown, the Bills have had a combination of David Quessenberry and Tommy Doyle fill in for him at right tackle.

Regardless, Brown being on the field is the important part. There’s still plenty of time for him to get back to 100 percent and in the fold with the starting offensive line before the regular season begins.

