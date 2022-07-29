ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Avian Influenza detected in Flathead County poultry flock

By Montana Department of Livestock
montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Hard work, cooperation creates Polebridge Merc's Flathead cherry bear claw pastries

POLSON, MISSOULA and POLEBRIDGE — The famous sweet-and-juicy Flathead cherries form the epicenter of a partnership between three different businesses in western Montana, and the final result of their cooperation is a sweet treat that delights visitors to the remote Polebridge Mercantile on the border of Glacier National Park.
POLSON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained

The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Woman dies in Columbia Falls after falling through a skylight

A 20-year-old woman is dead after falling roughly 40 feet through a skylight at Columbia Falls High School in the early hours of Sunday morning. Around 2:25 a.m. Columbia Falls police responded to a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School, according to a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Business
Flathead County, MT
Business
Flathead County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Industry
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Health
montanarightnow.com

Woman dies of injuries at Columbia Falls High School

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - On 07/31/2022 at approx. 02:25 hours, Officers from the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a 20-year-old female in medical distress and administered first aid; however, all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman died as a result of her injuries.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy