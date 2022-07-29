Avian Influenza detected in Flathead County poultry flock

The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.

