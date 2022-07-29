Avian Influenza detected in Flathead County poultry flock

www.montanarightnow.com
Hard work, cooperation creates Polebridge Merc's Flathead cherry bear claw pastries
POLSON, MISSOULA and POLEBRIDGE — The famous sweet-and-juicy Flathead cherries form the epicenter of a partnership between three different businesses in western Montana, and the final result of their cooperation is a sweet treat that delights visitors to the remote Polebridge Mercantile on the border of Glacier National Park.
Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained
The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
'Drastic increase' in fatal crashes in July according to Montana Highway Patrol
MONTANA - After fatal crashes trended down about 33% for the first half of 2022, there was a "drastic increase" in July, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jay Nelson said there were 35 fatalities in July on Montana's roads (as of the time of this article). "July has been...
Woman dies in Columbia Falls after falling through a skylight
A 20-year-old woman is dead after falling roughly 40 feet through a skylight at Columbia Falls High School in the early hours of Sunday morning. Around 2:25 a.m. Columbia Falls police responded to a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School, according to a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department.
Woman dies of injuries at Columbia Falls High School
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - On 07/31/2022 at approx. 02:25 hours, Officers from the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a 20-year-old female in medical distress and administered first aid; however, all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman died as a result of her injuries.
