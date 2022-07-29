ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4d ago

I’d like to know why these plants need to be built in cities and towns on the coast? We have miles and miles of coast that are uninhabited, why can’t these plants be built in these areas?

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A few weeks ago, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.
California wants to silence dissent on COVID-19

In 1593, the Roman Inquisition convicted the Dominican friar Giordano Bruno for heresy. His crime: teaching that the earth revolved around the sun. The inquisitors burned him alive. We should’ve learned from that dark era. Yet over 400 years after Bruno’s death, California is about to pass a law that will punish physicians for spreading “misinformation” about COVID-19. California’s self-appointed role as inquisitor in the search for scientific truth does not bode well for science or freedom of speech.
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project

Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians

The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically

SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday. 
TAE Lands $250M; Plots Irvine Expansion

TAE Technologies in Foothill Ranch is one step closer to making its ambitious dream of tapping into almost limitless supplies of energy come true, and is expanding its operations to Irvine to help move those plans forward. TAE, which calls itself the world’s largest private fusion energy company, this month...
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away

We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
