Where to Watch and Stream R.A.I.D. Special Unit Free Online

epicstream.com
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bleeding Steel Free Online
Cast: Jackie Chan Show Lo Ouyang Nana Erica Xia-Hou Callan Mulvey. Jackie Chan stars as a hardened special forces agent who fights to protect a young woman from a sinister criminal gang. At the same time, he feels a special connection to the young woman, like they met in a different life.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Chiara Ferragni: Unposted Free Online
Cast: Chiara Ferragni Fedez Paris Hilton Delphine Arnault Derek Blasberg. Chiara Ferragni, the first fashion influencer in the world, reveals how the digital revolution has changes business world, communication, fashion, culture, through a portrait in which she's the protagonist, both as a woman and as digital entrepreneur. Is Chiara Ferragni:...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Andor Star Calls Upcoming Series a 'Scurrilous Take on the Trumpian World'
Yesterday, Lucasfilm and Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series Andor. Based on the footage that they showed, it looks like it will be darker and grittier than the other live-action shows as they hark back to the earlier days of the rebellion five years before the events of Rogue One where we first met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Josephine, Pregnant & Fabulous Free Online
Cast: Marilou Berry Mehdi Nebbou Medi Sadoun Sarah Suco Vanessa Guide. At last, Josephine has found her perfect non-smoker-cat-loving-amazing-cook-perfect-man-soulmate. They’ve been in love for two years and everything is peachy. Until she realizes she’s… pregnant. Time for Josephine to transform her life, mature into a responsible adult, not become like her mother, get a job, hold on to her man, refrain from falling out with her friends, and tell her sister, who's been crashing at her place, that she's got to move out. A bunch of overwhelming challenges that Josephine will have to face in her own, special way.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
New Netflix action thriller from Black Adam director casts Taron Egerton
The streamer is partnering with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners for the flick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Tomb Raider to be rebooted (again) with new Lara Croft, reports say
James Bond studio MGM has lost the film rights to the Tomb Raider franchise, leaving Lara Croft in search of a new big screen home. As first reported by The Wrap (opens in new tab), MGM had until May 2022 to sign off on a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander, but failed to meet the deadline in time. Multiple rival studios are now in the hunt to take over the IP, with one insider describing the situation to THR (opens in new tab) as a “feeding frenzy.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
The Verge
The next Tomb Raider film will feature a new Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs. According to a report from TheWrap, the Amazon-owned MGM waited too long to create a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider film, freeing up the rights for the next Hollywood studio that wants to take a stab at creating an adaption of the long-running video game franchise.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Cameron Monaghan Addresses Cal Kestis' Rumored Live-Action Debut
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order became one of the most acclaimed video games in the Star Wars franchise and its main character Cal Kestis also became a beloved character which prompted the rumors that he will be having his own live-action series soon. However, since then, we haven't heard a lot of official news and updates regarding it.
epicstream.com
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Wants 2023 Sequel To Take Inspiration From Fan-Favorite Video Game
When there's something strange coming to your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Well, Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Logan Kim apparently, because he has a great idea for the recently announced Ghostbusters 4, as he encourages the filmmakers to look towards a 2009 Ghostbusters adventure for inspiration... Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) is the third...
wegotthiscovered.com
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
NME
Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’
Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
wegotthiscovered.com
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
ComicBook
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
Comments / 0