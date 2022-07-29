2. ROLL CALL: Bringgold, Duncan, Gesme, Kronenberger, Lundell, Montgomery, Althoff. 5. PUBLIC INPUT: Public input is intended to afford the public an opportunity to address concerns to the City Council. The public input will be no longer than 30 minutes in total length and each speaker will have no more than three (3) minutes to speak. Speakers may address topics relevant to the governance of the City. Speakers must sign up in advance and must provide their name, address and the topic they intend to address. Comments must be on topic, respectful, pertinent to City business and adhere to the applicable Data Privacy rules. Any speaker that violates these rules will be asked to sit down and if the speaker refuses to comply they may be removed from the meeting. Speakers shall not address topics that are the subject of a public hearing, all such comments shall be made at the public hearing. The City Council will not generally act on issues raised by the public input but may choose to schedule consideration of the item on a future agenda.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO