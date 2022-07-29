www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
6-Year-Old Minnesota Girl Missing After Her Mother Committed SuicideThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorthfield, MN
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Chamber ramps up exposure with marketing campaign
The Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is in the midst of a concentrated marketing campaign which will culminate in a billboard going up in Rochester on Highway 52 advertising the community. Chamber director Kyle Paulson gave a presentation at the July 19 city council meeting about the progress of the initiative and later talked about the effects it has had.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
redlakenationnews.com
myklgr.com
Four injured in Watonwan County rollover Monday morning
Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls City Council agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 2
2. ROLL CALL: Bringgold, Duncan, Gesme, Kronenberger, Lundell, Montgomery, Althoff. 5. PUBLIC INPUT: Public input is intended to afford the public an opportunity to address concerns to the City Council. The public input will be no longer than 30 minutes in total length and each speaker will have no more than three (3) minutes to speak. Speakers may address topics relevant to the governance of the City. Speakers must sign up in advance and must provide their name, address and the topic they intend to address. Comments must be on topic, respectful, pertinent to City business and adhere to the applicable Data Privacy rules. Any speaker that violates these rules will be asked to sit down and if the speaker refuses to comply they may be removed from the meeting. Speakers shall not address topics that are the subject of a public hearing, all such comments shall be made at the public hearing. The City Council will not generally act on issues raised by the public input but may choose to schedule consideration of the item on a future agenda.
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
