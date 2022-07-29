Where to Watch and Stream I'm So Excited! Free Online

Cast: Marilou Berry Mehdi Nebbou Medi Sadoun Sarah Suco Vanessa Guide. At last, Josephine has found her perfect non-smoker-cat-loving-amazing-cook-perfect-man-soulmate. They’ve been in love for two years and everything is peachy. Until she realizes she’s… pregnant. Time for Josephine to transform her life, mature into a responsible adult, not become like her mother, get a job, hold on to her man, refrain from falling out with her friends, and tell her sister, who's been crashing at her place, that she's got to move out. A bunch of overwhelming challenges that Josephine will have to face in her own, special way.

