ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

By Ken Peiffer
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 102.3

Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend

The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation

Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception

When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
Dubuque County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Dubuque County, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Eagle 102.3

DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits

When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hospital#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Medical Services#Community Levels#Kn95s
Eagle 102.3

Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque

Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Resource Unite: Changing The Way We Change The World

Resources Unite! strengthens the Dubuque community by creating connections. They aim to connect people to volunteer opportunities and resources that lead to a happier and more engaged way of life for our local community. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel; Resources Unite! has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events

They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Eagle 102.3

2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events

They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

PHOTOS: The First Day of The 69th Annual Dubuque County Fair

County fairs are staples in the Midwest. I've been lucky in my life to experience a couple. Growing up roughly 30 minutes outside of Chicago, town-fests or "Tastes" were the suburban version of the events. They boasted similar-style carnival food, rides, and local eats. But most of them were the length of the city's downtown street, which was usually two or three blocks.
Eagle 102.3

Gas Line Emergency Shutdown Closes Popular Street in Dubuque

S. Grandview Avenue will be fully closed between Hwy 20 and Bryant Street for an emergency gas utility shutdown which will continue, from 12:00 PM today July 27, until further notice. Motorists will need follow the posted detour and/or use a different route during this time. If you have questions...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States

They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
DYERSVILLE, IA
Eagle 102.3

2022 Dubuque County Fair: Tuesday July 26th Events

They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it all starts today! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Everybody like's FREE and that's what today is all about. FREE admission all day. FREE Grandstand show at 7pm featuring Twitty and Lynn, Grandson of Conway Twitty and Grandaughter of Loretta Lynn.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy