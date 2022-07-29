ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lilia Valutyte: Girl, 9, stabbed to death in front of sister while playing with hula-hoop in the street, as two men held

By Rob Pattinson, Alex Winter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A GIRL of nine was stabbed to death in front of her little sister as they played with a hula-hoop in the street.

Lilia Valutyte was with her five-year-old sibling outside a café where their mum was working when she was attacked with a knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWqWu_0gxom8QH00
The first photo of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte has been released
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qdz0y_0gxom8QH00
The schoolgirl was found dead in a quiet lane last night Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hI05g_0gxom8QH00
She had been playing with her little sister before the horrific attack, it's reported Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhR5c_0gxom8QH00
Lilia suffered a stab wound. A murder probe has been launched Credit: PA

Two men were last night in custody and being quizzed over the attack after armed police raided a house in Boston, Lincs.

One line of inquiry was said to centre on claims the attacker believed Lilia’s mum Lina — a recruitment agency boss — owed him money for factory shifts.

Lithuanian Lina was understood to have been working just 10ft away watching her girls from the window of the café.

She was the first to rush to her daughter’s aid on the cobbled street, which is also home to legal and accountancy firms, beauticians and restaurants.

One local said: “Her mum had a business inside. She worked from a desk on her laptop and had been doing it for a couple of months.

“It’s only a quiet street so she would let them play outside.

“I think they had a hula-hoop and dolly’s pushchair. I’m sure she would have been inside.”

Another local who knows the family extremely well, said: “It’s horrific. I spoke to Lilia at 4pm yesterday and she said, ‘Goodbye, see you tomorrow’.”

Another family friend told The Sun: “This is just a sick joke. She was so little. I was only cutting her hair days ago.

“There is no humanity left in this place — none. For someone to do this is inhuman.”

Just days earlier, the girls had baked their dad, Aurejlius, a cake for his birthday and put a picture on social media.

Detectives yesterday said they had arrested two men in connection with the attack, which took place at 6.20pm on Thursday in Fountain Lane.

They refused to reveal what offences the suspects were being quizzed about.

Chief Supt Kate Anderson, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends.

"If any members of the public have information that might assist please call, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

A force spokesman added yesterday: “We believe this to be an isolated incident.

'JUST A LITTLE GIRL'

“We are pursuing extensive lines of inquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation.

“You will see more officers patrolling the area and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist.”

Paul Skinner, the leader of Boston council, said: “The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl.

“We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.”

Mr Skinner said that as a mark of respect, the council will fly a flag at half-mast.

Heartbroken locals have told of their horror at the "most shocking tragedy to ever befall the town". Many have visited the scene to leave flowers.

A note attached to a bouquet of pink roses reads: "So sorry this cruel world has taken your life beautiful girl.

"May you be in the arms of the angels."

It's the most shocking tragedy to ever befall our little town. I'm just speechless

Taxi driver Jonathan Newton, 55, said: "We are a close-knit community here and the town is rocked to the core by this tragedy.

"She was just a little girl. How could anyone do this to a nine-year-old?

"It's the most shocking tragedy to ever befall our little town. I'm just speechless."

Lilia's former school has also paid tribute. Staff at Holy Trinity Pre-School said the community is "shocked and sorry" to hear the "devastating news".

Lilia's family are being supported by specially-trained officers tonight.

In 2016, Boston was the murder capital of England and Wales, according to Home Office data recording crimes per 100,000 people.

The market town had the highest number of murders and attempted murders.

Roberts Buncis, 12, was stabbed to death in Boston two years ago.

STABBED AS SHE PLAYED

This morning, his dad Edgars emotionally addressed Lilia's parents and siblings.

"Dear family, you will go through the hell. Be strong, take any help you can get," he said.

"My son was stabbed to death on December 12 2020, and I still live with that and think it never will end. It’s so sad.

"Where are we going, what is wrong with this world, what is wrong with Boston... I would tell you thousands of words but don’t know what to say… be strong, love those who you have."

Matt Warman MP, for Boston and Skegness, said his thoughts were with the young girl’s family.

He said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston. My thoughts are with the family of the girl involved.

"I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 419 of July 28.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKUcD_0gxom8QH00
Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson gives a statement at the scene Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmNPv_0gxom8QH00
A pink soft toy was left among tributes by the police cordon this morning Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKu85_0gxom8QH00
Forensics officers were seen working at the scene today Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3H0J_0gxom8QH00
Heartbroken locals have left flowers and notes of condolence Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39URnE_0gxom8QH00
Cops say the area will remain so for the foreseeable future Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFRPW_0gxom8QH00
Aerial view of the police cordon (right) on Fountain Lane Credit: PA

Comments / 194

Johnny Cakes
3d ago

This is so incredibly heartbreaking. This type of crime is exactly what the death penalty should be all about, and not 20 or 30 years from now, once proven guilty. I hope this beautiful little girls family and loved ones are able to find the strength they need to heal. My heart goes out to her parents and little sister. Be well everyone and stay safe.

Reply(12)
168
Christopher Tingus
3d ago

we did not have such horrific crime and now daily and such precious youth taken from loving families...enough of these barbarians ....death penalty!!

Reply(3)
106
James Reasin
3d ago

Why don’t they have the photo of the two men who commuted the murder? The police know way more than they are revealing and I fear it politics that is keeping it secret.

Reply(14)
55
 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
