NBA Analyst Believes Suns are out of Kevin Durant Race

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

Fox Sports' Chris Broussard believes the Suns, Heat and Raptors are out of contention for Durant.

Talks surrounding the Phoenix Suns and the possibility of Kevin Durant have likely grown tired on those in the Valley.

In what felt like nothing short of guaranteed, the course of time has proven the Suns may not be the lottery winner in the Durant sweepstakes despite his legitimate intentions of landing in Phoenix.

It's been nearly a month since Brooklyn received Durant's trade request, and now major talking heads around the NBA believe the Suns are out on KD:

"Guys aren't listening to me. I'm not saying it's 100 percent, but where is he going?" said Broussard on Fox Sports' "First Things First" yesterday. "We see teams dropping out every day. Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made?"

The Suns have reportedly withheld Mikal Bridges out of negotiations with the Nets, opting to make Cameron Johnson the prized player in a potential package. Brooklyn has yet to bite.

Many believed Deandre Ayton was a crucial trading piece to facilitate a multi-team deal to land Durant, but now he can't be traded until Jan. 15 (he also has a no-trade clause in this first year of his deal).

The Boston Celtics have emerged as new contenders in the race for Durant in recent days, taking front and center of headlines.

"Now this Boston thing: if they want to give up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and if I'm the Nets, I'm demanding Robert Williams III as well and three first-round picks. If they want to give up some type of deal like that, then maybe it happens," said Broussard, who ultimately believes Durant begins the season in Brooklyn.

"The likeliest scenario is that he ends up back in Brooklyn because there just aren't the deals out there worth a superstar like Kevin Durant, whose got four years left on his deal and who is not going to sit out. I think he starts the season in Brooklyn."

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news.

Comments / 0

 

