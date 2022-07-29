How Much Will Louisiana Take Of Your Mega Millions Winnings?

mymagiclc.com
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
Power Rankings: The Best Beers Brewed In Louisiana
Beer is a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, but what are the best beers in Louisiana? We tackle that age-old question today. Last week we ranked hamburger joints all across SWLA. How did your favorite burger spot fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be...
LSU Study Suggests Caffeine Super Charges Our Spending Habits
Almost all of us know about the effects that a caffeine-infused drink can have on our disposition. Maybe it's actually our energy level that the caffeine is messing with but that certainly helps us break through the fog of waking up and getting our day started. However, a cup of...
Mega Millions – Frequently Asked Questions Players Want Answered
Tonight, July 29, 2022, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game will hold a drawing. The top prize in tonight's drawing is $1.1 billion dollars, that's at least the best estimate game officials can make at this time. It is entirely possible that someone reading this article will be a billionaire, at least for a few minutes, within the next 24 hours.
How Much Louisiana Fun Could You Have with $1 Billion Dollars?
Louisiana's lottery players, both the serious and the only-play-when-the-jackpot-is-high-types, are doing what we all do when it comes to dreams of wealth and riches beyond our wildest imagination. We are counting our chickens before they are hatched. Or maybe it's more like we are mentally writing checks in our minds that our bank accounts can't cover, yet.
Mega Millions Climbs to $1.02 Billion, Louisiana Gets $10,000 Win
A ticket sold in Louisiana for last night's Mega Millions drawing is worth $10,000 this morning and the game's jackpot will be over $1 billion dollars the next time they play. If you thought people were going crazy over the Mega Millions lottery before, just wait until Friday. The multi-state lottery game did not get a jackpot winner last night. That means the estimated prize of $830 million will continue to climb. Based on information from the Mega Millions website the jackpot on Friday evening could be at least $1.02 billion or maybe a little bit more.
Showers and Storms Likely over South Louisiana This Week
An enhanced threat of showers and storms will be a part of the south Louisiana landscape this week. While it's not unusual for the region to experience air mass or pop-up thunderstorms during August the threat of those storms is not usually this pronounced. On a typical summer day, a...
Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings
Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
Louisiana Ranks Top 5 On The Lowest Family Income List
A study from 24/7 Wall St. is reporting that Louisiana has one of the lowest median family incomes in the country. The study took into account each state's cost of living and many other factors. To be considered middle income in Louisiana the range is $22,916 to $112,915. Louisiana's median...
Louisiana May Be Next To Benefit From Offshore Wind Energy
In January Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force approved the state’s first-ever Climate Action Plan. The initiative is to do our part as a state to reduce our carbon footprint on the planet. Edwards' Climate Action Plan is backed by science and contains 28 strategies and 84 specific actions to reduce GHG emissions statewide. Louisiana’s Plan will evenly position the state to continue its competitiveness economically and limit the severity of climate change at the same time. The goal is to reach zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Louisiana's plan of action is in line with 25 other U.S. states, hundreds of private sector companies, and the Paris Agreement.
Louisiana Worker Accused of Identity Theft Via Drive Thru
A Louisiana worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer information while working at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant. So far there have been 29 people confirmed as possible victims of identity theft because of an employee's actions. Here are the latest potential victims as noted by...
Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?
If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
You’ve Won a New Car! No, Louisiana it’s a Scam
The prospect of winning a big prize such as a new car would capture the attention of almost any resident of Louisiana or any other state for that matter. But as is usually the case when something appears too good to be true it usually isn't. And, when that something-that-is-too-good is offered to you by a stranger over the telephone, it's best just to hang up.
Eating Disorder Education Coming To Louisiana Schools
Students across Louisiana will soon learn the importance of eating healthy and the dangers of eating disorders with a new element being added to the curriculum. Nutrition education is all part of a new state law requiring students to be educated about eating disorders. Jacqueline Richard, Director of the Calcasieu School Nutrition Program says though eating disorders aren’t new, the way we discuss them is changing.
Four Louisiana Cities Rank In The Top 100 Highest STD Rates
As they say, when you visit Louisiana be sure and try the crabs. Four Louisiana cities rank in the Top 100 U.S. Cities with the highest cases of STDs. Before we get to that, I would like to mention that Tuscaloosa, Alabama was #57 on the list...figures. So what are...
TikTok Hack Shows Drivers a Unique Way to Get Better Gas Mileage
This is America and almost all of us rely on our cars to get us where we need to go. When the cost of operating our vehicles go up, we're forced to make some difficult choices. I know for many families in Louisiana the plans for family vacations this summer were curtailed or cancelled altogether because of the rising price of gasoline.
Going to the Gulf Beaches This Weekend? Here’s What to Expect
Sure we have beaches in Louisiana but our beaches don't seem to carry the same wow factor as some of the sandy shores you might find east of The Bayou State. The main reason we don't have the pristine white sands of Destin, Ft. Walton, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach is our economic lifeline, the Mississippi River.
Lucky in Louisiana – $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in State
Lady Luck must be vacationing in Louisiana because once again a Louisiana-sold lottery ticket, this time for Powerball, has been found to be a $50,000 winner. This big win comes on the heels of a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Lafayette and a $2.8 million dollar Lotto win last week.
A Louisiana Lotto Ticket is Worth $2.7 Million This Morning
Louisiana lottery players who play the in-state game Lotto need to check their tickets this morning because a ticket sold for Wednesday's Lotto game is a winner to the tune of $2.755 million. Now you might be thinking, what are the odds of that ticket belonging to me? Well, if you played Lotto the Louisiana Lottery puts those odds at 1 in 5,245,786 if you really wanted to know.
There’s a Law That Prevents Power Being Cut off in Extreme Temps
Electricity prices are a big concern right now with us all. They seem to keep climbing up just as much as the temperatures do. Some residents in the area are claiming their bills have doubled and even tripled from usage and fees being tacked on. Mix that with the sudden cost of living going up, and paying bills is getting harder and harder.
