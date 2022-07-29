ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration plans to offer updated booster shots in September

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmJUN_0gxolfJ600

The Biden administration expects to begin a COVID-19 booster shot campaign in September that will urge those over 50 to get the omicron-targeted shot as soon as it is available, according to The New York Times.

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have both promised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that they can deliver the reformulated vaccines by then, people familiar with the deliberations told the Times.

The administration plans to push the boosters for those over age 50 first, hoping to protect older, more vulnerable people against the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

The White House has decided that it would not yet recommend boosters for those younger than 50.

The timing of the booster has become a balancing act for the White House and government health agencies. The FDA is observing that the immunity many people have gotten from either being infected with the virus or getting vaccinated is waning at the same time that the most contagious version of the virus, the omicron subvariant BA.5, is responsible for a majority of cases in the United States.

In internal deliberations, the Times reported that some senior health officials argued for increasing the eligibility for younger people to get a second booster.

With the exception of those who are immunocompromised, most people younger than age 50 aren’t eligible for a second booster, according to the CDC.

“I think there should be flexibility and permissiveness in at least allowing” a second booster for younger Americans, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who advises the Biden administration on COVID-19 issues, said earlier this month.

The White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, said getting a booster if you are eligible “could save your life.”

“If you have not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022, if you have not gotten one this year, please go get another vaccine shot,” Jha said earlier this month. “It could save your life.”

Second boosters have been authorized for U.S. adults 50 and up, as well as certain people with weakened immune systems, since March.

The CDC has said that those over 50 or who are immunocompromised should get a second booster four months after the first booster. The agency has released a “booster calculator” to help people determine when to get a booster shot. (Click “Find Out When You Can Get Your Booster”) on this page.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to prevent a hospital withdrawing life support from a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage, rejecting a bid by his parents to extend his treatment. The parents of Archie Battersbee had aske Supreme Court justices to block...
HEALTH
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
960 The Ref

Griner's trail resumes amid intensified diplomacy

MOSCOW — (AP) — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

US approves massive arms sale to Saudi, UAE to counter Iran

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved two massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help them defend against Iran. The more than $5 billion in missile defense and related sales follow President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East last month, during which he met with numerous regional leaders in Saudi Arabia. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been hit in recent months with rocket attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel movement in Yemen.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Immune System#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The New York Times#The White House
960 The Ref

Pelosi trip to Taiwan poses new challenge for White House

WASHINGTON — The White House tried on Monday to lower tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, . "There's no reason for this to escalate," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a White House briefing on Monday, reiterating that the Biden administration continues to endorse .
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to...
IDAHO STATE
960 The Ref

UK court holds last-minute hearing in life support battle

LONDON — (AP) — A British court is holding an emergency hearing on Monday to determine whether a hospital can end life-support treatment for a 12-year-old boy who has suffered catastrophic brain damage. The parents of Archie Battersbee are fighting the decision but have lost a series of...
HEALTH
960 The Ref

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan leads to new tensions with China

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, on what was Tuesday evening there, increasing tensions between the United States and China, where the visit is being viewed as a provocation. The White House had hoped that Pelosi's trip through East Asia would not...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy